In his last act, George Baker continued to serve others.
Baker, the state trooper who passed away Sunday from injuries sustained while on duty, donated his organs to save others in what Louisiana State Police called “his last act of selfless service.”
Uniformed troopers stood at attention on both sides of a hospital hallway as Baker’s body was taken out of North Oaks Medical Center, and a caravan of State Police cars later escorted his flag-draped casket away from the hospital.
“In his last act of selfless service, Trooper Baker was escorted to donate his organs, so others may live,” LSP said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.
Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement about Baker’s passing late Sunday night, calling the State Trooper “a true teammate” and saying “his courage and bravery will never be forgotten."
“His selfless commitment to his fellow Louisianans represents the best of us and he continues to serve even after his passing by having his organs donated to help others in need,” Edwards said.
A lifelong resident of Albany and a devoted husband and father who loved spending time with his family, Baker died four days after he was injured in a police chase in Hammond that occurred around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20.
According to authorities, Baker and another officer were retrieving a tire deflation device from the road when they were struck by a Hammond Police Department unit. Both officers were transported to North Oaks Medical Center, and one was later released with minor injuries while Baker remained “in critical condition.”
Nathan Anding, 18, and Taylor Cox, 26, were accused of instigating the chase and officials said they fled on foot after crashing.
Louisiana State Police announced Baker’s passing at 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 24. A vigil of family, friends, and fellow Troopers remained with Baker at the hospital “from the very beginning until his passing,” State Police said.
Baker, 33, leaves behind a wife and a daughter as well as his parents, sisters, and other extended family members.
He became the first Trooper to die in the line of duty since Trooper Steven Vincent in August 2015, according to authorities, as well as the 30th Trooper to lose his life in the line of duty in the history of the Louisiana State Police.
A State Trooper at Louisiana State Police Troop L since November of 2017, Baker had a “lifelong desire” of becoming a Louisiana State Trooper, State Police Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves said in a statement.
Baker graduated from Albany High in 2005 and then spent eight years in the U.S. Marines, including one combat deployment in the Middle East.
He began his law enforcement career with the Greensburg Police Department, where he worked for four years, and later served the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office for three years before joining the Louisiana State Police. Baker was also a volunteer with the Livingston Parish District 11 Fire Department.
According to his obituary, Baker “absolutely loved being a father to his daughter Harper, who was his world.” He was described as “a brilliant man” who “always kept a smile on his face” as well as someone who enjoyed hunting and fishing.
“He was a very generous, selfless, and loving person, always there to provide love and support to his family and friends,” his obituary said. “His generosity and loving spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”
In a statement to Troopers, Reeves said Baker “exemplified our values of duty, selfless service, and personal courage.”
“Even after his death, Trooper Baker continues to show his commitment to community and selfless service by donating his organs so that others may live,” Reeves said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.