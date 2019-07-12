Little has changed as the National Weather Service issued their 10 p.m. update on Barry, which is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall in the early Saturday morning hours.

The storm's path continues to place it going straight through Lafayette, which means heavy rains for the Baton Rouge area. Livingston Parish remains in a flash flood warning as 10" - 15" are expected throughout, with isolated pockets possible.

Winds have already begun in Livingston Parish, with gusts expected to get higher as the storm draws nearer. Barry is currently sustaining 65 miles per hour winds, but is expected to break the 70 miles per hour barrier before making landfall.

Rains are expected to begin in the late night of Friday or early morning of Saturday.

Flash flooding will present the most danger in the onset of the storms, with rains expected to begin early Saturday morning as well. Officials ask that individuals check their property, ditches, and nearby canals for trash

Emergency operations phone numbers for during the storm are listed below.

Denham Springs Emergency Operations - 225-665-5106, Ext. 231

Walker Emergency Operations - 225-665-2467

Gravity Drainage District 1 - 225-664-5827

Parish Emergency Operations - 225-686-3996

Those phone numbers will be monitored 24/7.

River stages have been low and continue to stay low until the rain starts. Early projections show river stages reaching near Hurricane Allison levels of flooding, and in some cases close to 2016 - as is the case with the Comite River near Joor Road.

The Amite and Comite have a confluence near Denham Springs. Flooding in the Comite can potentially cause backup of the Amite into Denham Springs.

Officials want to remind citizens that these are estimates based on the current paths and projected rainfalls. Crests could rise and fall depending on rainfall totals and the final path of Barry.

President Donald Trump approved the state's disaster declaration, opening up the federal assistance pipeline for Louisiana from the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA.