Two young brothers died after a “heartbreaking” drowning incident in Livingston Parish over the weekend, according to authorities.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were dispatched to Deer Lakes Trail around 12:30 p.m. Saturday to assist in an apparent drowning. The neighborhood has an Independence address but is located in Livingston Parish.
Ard said the brothers — who were not identified by name but said to be ages 6 and 9, respectively — were seen walking near the neighborhood pond but noted that it was unclear “how or why they ended up in the water.”
“But, once in the water, they did not immediately resurface,” Ard said.
The sheriff said numerous first responders from multiple agencies “worked tirelessly” to save the brothers. He also asked the public to keep the family “in your thoughts and prayers.
In its own post, officials from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2, which responded to the incident, said there was “much heartache for the family and friends.”
“This was a very heartbreaking scene to respond to,” the fire department said. “So much heartache for the family and friends.
“Please keep the family and all responders in your prayers.”
Ard said the investigation is ongoing.
