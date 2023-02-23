A Denham Springs woman who authorities say wasn’t wearing a seat belt died after her vehicle collided with another in a St. Helena Parish crash, according to Louisiana State Police.
The wreck occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday on LA Highway 16, near LA Highway 63, in Pine Grove, according to LSP spokesperson William Huggins.
In a statement, Huggins said 35-year-old Natalie Thompson was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang east on Highway 16 when, for unknown reasons, she “traveled onto the right shoulder and then turned left back into the eastbound lane of travel.”
The vehicle behind Thompson, a 1994 Kenworth W900, then struck the Ford, Huggins said.
Thompson, who was said to be unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver of the Kenworth was properly restrained and was uninjured, Huggins said.
As part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
“While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash,” Huggins said. “Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up.
“Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.