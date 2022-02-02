Two days after family members first reported him missing, authorities have located Harry Brignac, the former French Settlement police chief who hadn’t been seen since Monday afternoon.
Hours after issuing a silver alert for the missing 74-year-old, State Police said troopers located Brignac in the Lake Charles area and that he was being “medically evaluated.”
“Many prayers have been answered!” Village of French Settlement officials said via social media. “Our former Chief of Police, Mr. Harry Brignac, has been located by Troopers in the Lake Charles area and is currently being medically evaluated.
“Thank you for the outpouring of support and assistance we have received during this time.”
Brignac went missing around 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31. His daughter, Tina, told The News that her father left his phone and a note at his home.
His truck was spotted sometime Monday afternoon in the Vinton area in Calcasieu Parish, authorities said.
No other information on Brignac’s brief disappearance was made available.
The French Settlement Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were the lead agencies in the search before State Police joined the effort.
Brignac served as the village's police chief for more than three decades before resigning in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.