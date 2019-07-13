The Amite River north of I-12 remained low, as did the Comite River at Joor, as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

However, the Amite in lower levels of Livingston Parish showed rising water at that 5 p.m. time stamp. The river at Maurepas, French Settlement, and Port Vincent has increased several feet in areas where flood stages are already low.

Current models still have flood crests on Monday and Tuesday, due to some heavy local rains and high rainfall totals in the northern portions of the Amite and Comite basins.

These forecasts are models based on Barry's current trends, they will be adjusted as the storm's path becomes more clear as the storm moves inland the rainfalls are calculated.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday the storm had shifted westward again, applying downward trends to overall rainfall in Livingston Parish. The max, projected sustained rainfall was expected to be 10 inches, with 15 inches possible in isolated areas.

After the 10 a.m. Friday update storm update from the National Hurricane Center, many projected crests were shifted upward 20-30%.

Flash flooding remains the major concern as the majority of Livingston Parish is currently under a flash flood warning through Sunday. Barry continues to pick up strength in the Gulf of Mexico as it slowly - 5 miles per hour - moves toward the Louisiana coast.

Many residents are experiencing anxiety and PTSD after the Amite, Comite, Tickfaw, and Natalbany busted their banks in 2016 after an isolated rain event over their respective basins that dropped anywhere from 2'-3' in certain areas.

However, the creeks and rivers in-and-around Livingston Parish have been running low as of late thanks to a few weeks of low rainfall and hot temperatures.

Below is a list of river stages, their projections through next week, flood stages, and records (as of 10 a.m.):

AMITE RIVER AT MAGNOLIA BEACH

Current stage - 27.67 ft

Projected crest - 49 ft Tuesday A.M.

Flood stage - 48 ft

Major flood stage - 53 ft

Historic crest - 58.56 ft (08/13/2016)

AMITE RIVER AT DENHAM SPRINGS

Current stage - 10.87 ft

Projected crest - 41 ft Tuesday A.M.

Flood stage - 29 ft

Major flood stage - 39 ft

Historic crest - 46.2 ft (08/14/2016)

AMITE RIVER AT GRANGEVILLE

Current stage - 17.92 ft

Projected crest - Unknown

Flood stage - 35 ft

Major flood stage - 40 ft

Historic Crest: 44.62 ft (08/16/2016)

AMITE RIVER AT DARLINGTON Current - 0.23 ft

Projected crest - 18.5 ft Monday P.M.

Flood stage - 18 ft

Major flood stage - 22 ft

Historic crest - 22.54 ft (08/15/2016)

AMITE RIVER AT PORT VINCENT

Current stage - 4.06 ft (up from 2.9 ft)

Projected crest - 13.1 ft Thursday A.M.

Flood stage - 8 ft

Major flood stage - 12 ft

Historic crest - 17.5 ft (08/15/2016)

AMITE RIVER AT FRENCH SETTLEMENT

Current stage - 3.42 ft (up from 2.29 ft)

Projected crest - 7.5 ft Thursday A.M.

Flood stage - 4 ft

Major flood stage - 8 ft

Historic crest - 9.21 ft (08/16/2016)

COMITE RIVER AT JOOR ROAD

Current Stage - -1.56 ft

Projected crest - 34.5 ft Monday 12 P.M.

Flood stage - 20 ft

Major Flood stage - 28 ft

Historic crest - 34.22 ft (08/14/2016)

AMITE RIVER AT HIGHWAY 22, NEAR MAUREPAS

Current stage - 5.79 ft (up from 3.09 ft)

Projected crest - Still Unknown

Flood stage - 4 ft

Major flood stage - 7 ft

Historic crest - 7.48 ft (08/30/2012)

TICKFAW RIVER AT HOLDEN

Current stage - 0.98 ft

Projected crest - 21 ft Tuesday, 12 P.M.

Flood stage - 15 ft

Major flood stage - 21 ft

Historic crest - 22.16 ft (08/13/2016)

TICKFAW RIVER AT SPRINGFIELD

Current stage - 3.13 ft

Projected crest - Still Unknown

Flood stage - 5 ft

Major flood stage - 6 ft

Historic crest - 8.59 ft (08/15/2016)

NATALBANY AT BAPTIST

Current stage - 3.53 ft

Projected crest - 20 ft Monday A.M.

Flood stage - 16 ft

Major flood stage - 25 ft

Historic crest - 24 ft (08/13/2016)

Note that these long-term projections can change as more rain falls in any given basin, or if Barry shifts paths which will adjust the rain totals. The News will monitor river heights Barry approaches and the rains begin.

Over 400,000 sandbags have been passed out by municipalities, fire departments, and the parish offices in Livingston. You can find a list of those sandbag locations below:

President Donald Trump approved the state's emergency declaration last night, which opens the door for disaster assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA. Louisiana's Washington, D.C. delegation inked a letter urging the president to approve the declaration, which he did hours after receiving the letter.