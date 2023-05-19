Springfield didn’t have to go far to get its new volleyball coach – and the school got a two-for-one deal.
Lisa Blanchard, a former girls basketball coach at the school, was named volleyball coach Friday. Her assistant coach will be Chris Blanchard, her husband and the Bulldogs’ baseball coach.
“We’re excited,” Lisa Blanchard said. “We had a good turnout at tryouts. The girls seem to be excited. They seem to be excited to getting back to work.”
Blanchard takes over for Jennifer Hebert, who led the Lady Bulldogs to the playoffs in each of her three seasons as coach, including a trip to the regional round last season.
Lisa Blanchard was an assistant volleyball coach at Springfield under former coach Miranda Lobell Walters.
“We’ve been around volleyball for a while,” Lisa Blanchard said. “I learned a lot from Miranda. Miranda was a great coach. Coach Hebert did a fantastic job with the girls. We’re sad to see her leave. She brought them to the second round of the playoffs last year. We’re just hoping that we can continue the same success and keep building the program.”
“With her background, we think that it’s a good fit for us and our school, and we’re excited about the move,” Springfield football coach and athletic director Ryan Serpas said of Blanchard. “We’re definitely happy with where our volleyball program is at. Coach Hebert’s moving on to other opportunities, and we wish her nothing but the best. Everybody’s going to benefit from this situation. We’re happy and excited about where the program’s at and what she’s done in the past and excited to look to the future.”
A plus for the program is that many players are returning from last season, including the Blanchards’ daughter, Emma, who will be a sophomore.
“We’re really excited because we have many returning players,” Lisa Blanchard said. “We have a lot of players who were core to the team last season who got a lot of playing time on varsity and who were a big part of the program.”
“I was a little bit concerned at first because some of the girls, I think they were a little bit intimidated because they know Chris’ work ethic as far as baseball is concerned, and the girls in the past, when I was helping Miranda, they knew the work ethic that I had as far as doing the training and pushing the girls, but we had a really good turnout at tryouts, and we have a core group of girls who are returning and we have a lot of new faces too – a lot of freshmen coming up – that we’re really excited about,” Lisa Blanchard said.
Lisa Blanchard, who played volleyball at Hammond High and also coached girls basketball at Holden and Central Private, said she’s working to formulate a system that will work best for the team.
“We haven’t really had a chance to have a practice yet, but after we evaluate the setters, we’re going to decide if we want to run a 5-1, or if we’re going to do a 6-2,” she said. “We still have some work to do this summer to make that determination.”
She said it helps that she and her husband have been able to watch many Springfield players during the high school and travel ball seasons.
“A lot them have a good foundation,” she said. “There’s small things that need to be adjusted, and throughout the season, there’s going to be things that need to be adjusted. We’re not perfect. We’re going to make mistakes as everyone does. There’s going to be players or parents that aren’t happy with decisions just like any sport, but we’ve going to do what’s best for the program and what’s best for the girls and that’s going to benefit the team as a whole.”
Chris Blanchard was an assistant volleyball coach under Becky Madden at Parkview Baptist early in his coaching career.
“She was a tremendous coach, and she taught me a lot – just the basic fundamentals, defensive positioning, stuff like that,” he said.
“What’s going to be fun is watching these girls and pushing them with the workouts and the fundamentals and the athletic drills that we can implement to hopefully get them just a little more athletic,” he continued. “I think the girls are excited about that part of it because it’s something new, something a little different.”
Lisa Blanchard said she’s planning on having the team practice three days a week during the summer and will be implementing a yoga program for part of one of those practices. She’s still looking to get the team into summer camps.
“It’s going to be crucial,” Lisa Blanchard said of summer workouts. “It’s going to be huge in determining how our season’s going to play out. Number one is holding the girls accountable and making sure that they know they’re responsible for their actions whether or not they decide to show up for practice and decide they’re going to work hard. Volleyball starts as soon as school lets in. I think our first game is two-and-a-half weeks after school starts. We’ve got to put a lot of work in this summer to get where we need to be to be able to compete this season.”
