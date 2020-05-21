A Walker cyclist has died after reportedly turning his bicycle onto a major highway early Thursday afternoon in the Town of Livingston, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).
Troopers from LSP Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on Hwy. 190 west of LA Hwy. 63 in Livingston Parish shortly before 2 p.m., according to Troop A spokesman Taylor J. Scrantz.
The crash claimed the life of 59-year-old Garry Courtney.
In a statement, Scrantz said the crash occurred as Courtney was riding his bicycle westbound on the west shoulder of U.S. Hwy. 190. At the same time, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling in the same direction on U.S. Hwy. 190 behind Courtney.
For reasons still under investigation, Scrantz said Courtney made an abrupt left turn into the path of the Chevrolet, which then struck Courtney.
Courtney sustained "serious" injuries as a result of the crash, Scrantz said, and was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and was not injured, according to Scrantz.
Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from both Courtney and the driver of the Chevrolet for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
