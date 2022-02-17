A Walker man was sentenced to 30 years in prison and is subject to chemical castration prior to release after pleading no contest to sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
In a criminal pretrial appearance, Kevin Oglethorpe, 31, entered a plea of “no contest” to second-degree rape, two counts of sexual battery, and indecent behavior with a juvenile, Perrilloux’s office said in a statement.
Perrilloux cited Louisiana law that governs the administration of medroxyprogesterone acetate (MPA) to certain sex offenders. It is a form of “court ordered hormone therapy” used in certain cases “to help prevent recidivism among sex offenders,” Perrilloux said.
Oglethorpe’s plea and sentence were suggested with the consent of the victim’s family,” Perrilloux said.
“The administration of MPA is contingent upon a determination by a court appointed medical expert that the defendant is a good candidate for treatment,” Perrilloux said. “If a defendant who has been sentenced to this treatment fails to allow the administration of MPA, he can be charged with a separate crime and sentenced up to five years in prison.”
The case goes back to April 27, 2020, when Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint of sexual abuse after the victim’s mother found “disturbing messages between her juvenile daughter and the defendant.”
The case was eventually turned over to LPSO Juvenile Detectives, who conducted a forensic interview of the juvenile at the Children’s Advocacy Center. The victim then “disclosed a series of sexual abuse” that took place during the summer of 2019 when she was 12 years old, Perrilloux said.
Her claims were supported by corroborating cell phone records, enough to secure an arrest warrant for Oglethorpe.
After he was arrested, Oglethorpe was interviewed by LPSO detectives and admitted to “multiple acts of sexual abuse committed on the victim,” matching other evidence obtained by law enforcement, Perrilloux said.
Oglethorpe further admitted to accessing the “dark web” and viewing child pornography.
Assistant District Attorney Brad J. Cascio represented the state in the case. Judge William Dykes handed down the sentence.
