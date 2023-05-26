The Walker Police Department is participating in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, officials announced ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.
Walker police will conduct “enhanced seatbelt and child protection seat enforcement” for the campaign, which runs through June 4.
“Please be sure that everyone in your vehicle is properly restrained and that all children are secured in proper child restraint seating,” Walker police officials said on social media.
Sponsored by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the “Click It or Ticket” campaign seeks to raise awareness of how wearing seat belts can save hundreds of lives a year in Louisiana, LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman said.
“In Louisiana, fewer than 14% of drivers and passengers do not wear their seat belts, but those occupants comprise more than half of the motor vehicle fatalities in this state,” Freeman said. “Numbers don’t lie. Wearing your seat belt dramatically increases your chances of surviving a motor vehicle crash.”
Along with the Walker Police Department, the Denham Springs Police Department announced earlier this month it was participating in the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.