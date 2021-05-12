The Walker Police Department has sworn in a new officer, one that has made history.
Octavia Felder was sworn into duty on Tuesday, becoming the first African American female to ever serve in the city's police department.
Felder was approved by the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Monday night, upon the request of Walker Police Chief David Addison. She was sworn in this morning around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall by City Attorney Bobby King.
