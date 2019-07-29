DENHAM SPRINGS - A sewer issue that cropped up over the weekend has caused a closure for a local retail giant.
WalMart shut its doors Monday afternoon for an undetermined amount of time after a sewer backup caused issues inside the store.
Groups of WalMart employees were gathered outside each entrance to let customers know that the store was closed and to try again later. None were able to provide a time of reopening.
According to city officials, the store reported sewer issues over the weekend and city wastewater employees had been dispatched Monday to see if they could help solve the problem.
3:15 p.m. update - City employees were able to clear the store's line, and once cleaned the store says they will reopen.
