Residents in certain areas north of Walker will need to boil their water before use for an undetermined amount of time.
According to Ward 2 Water officials late Monday afternoon, a cut water main needs to be repaired. During the fix, water pressure will drop below standards set by the Louisiana Department of Health.
"This Advisory is limited to those on Arnold Road from Duff Road to Walker North Road (LA-447) including all side streets in between; on Courtney Road from Walker North Road to Courtney Run Mobile Home Park including all side streets in between; and on Walker North Road from Arnold Road to Lonnie Wascom Road including Ethan Road, David Lee Drive, and all side streets in between," the release stated.
The boil advisory EXCLUDES the following roads: Duff Road, Percy Young Road, and Butch Bennett Road.
More information on this boil advisory can be found at www.ward2water.com under “BOIL ADVISORIES”. If customers have any questions, they may contact Ward 2 Water District by calling (225) 665-5188 or email Customer Service at customerservice@ward2water.com.
