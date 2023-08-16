After two days of repair, Ward 2 Water has announced that residents no longer need to boil their water.
In an e-mail Wednesday morning (August 16), Ward 2 Water informed both media and customers that the boil water advisory issued Monday for residents north of the City of Walker due to a cut water main was no longer in effect.
The advisory was limited to those on Arnold Road from Duff Road to Walker North Road (LA-447) including all side streets in between; on Courtney Road from Walker North Road to Courtney Run Mobile Home Park including all side streets in between; and on Walker North Road from Arnold Road to Lonnie Wascom Road including Ethan Road, David Lee Drive, and all side streets in between.
The boil advisory EXCLUDED the following roads: Duff Road, Percy Young Road, and Butch Bennett Road.
More information on this boil advisory can be found at www.ward2water.com under “BOIL ADVISORIES”. If customers have any questions, they may contact Ward 2 Water District by calling (225) 665-5188 or email Customer Service at customerservice@ward2water.com.
