It's been nearly four years to date since the Great Flood of 2016, and remnants of the disaster still remain in plain view.
In the process of recovery, it was announced that the school system had decided to tear down three campuses in the Denham Springs area and those buildings would be replaced with new educational facilities - Southside Junior High and Elementary, as well as Denham Springs Elementary.
Denham Springs Elementary moved into a temporary location on Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs, next to the Livingston Parish News, while their campus broke ground on a rebuild in 2020 - expected completion is July of 2021, wherein teachers and faculty will move to the new location.
Southside Elementary and Junior High are sharing space with their Juban Parc sister campuses south of town. However, their campus has not yet begun construction due to some environmental and historical issues to sort through. Bids are currently being submitted to the school system, and Superintendent Joe Murphy said that the board hopes to accept a bid at their June 18 meeting.
The expected completion date for the Southside Megacampus has been pushed back to summer of 2022, with those teachers and faculty moving in for the 2022-2023 school year.
But, schools cost money, and battles with the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) have caused delays in the process as the system, head by Murphy, sought to "get every dollar they were owed" for the new campuses.
Eventually, FEMA and the board came to an agreement that the system would use a CAP grant to fund the new schools, instead of a straight replacement cost. Replacement costs were problematic, Murphy said, for several reasons, including:
- The schools were old, and capacity needs had increased
- Replacement costs only covered what would be required to rebuild the schools exactly as they were before the flood - which do not meet current building codes
Through the CAP grant, the school was able to pull together an initial offering of $40.6 million from FEMA, and increase that to $51.85 million for both campuses.
Then, the board went to HUD for a Community Development Block Grant, which pushed the entire total to $57 million - and no out-of-pocket for costs for the school system, as the HUD grant would cover the 10% portion of a 90-10 grant match.
On Thursday, Congressman Garret Graves, Senator Bill Cassidy, and Senator John Kennedy announced that FEMA had agreed to the first sum of $40.6 million.
"There will be more," Murphy said, "this is just the start."
Murphy wanted residents and school system members to be mindful that FEMA has turned away from lump sums, instead seeking to reimburse costs. At present, reimbursable costs for Denham Springs Elementary include Phase 1 activities:
- Demolition
- Architecture and Engineering design
- Dirt movement
- Infrastructure installation
Phase 1 for Southside Megacampus will not begin until end of summer 2020, at least, if a bid is accepted in June. Plans for the campus already exist.
Superintendent Murphy said that Graves and his office had been instrumental in many pieces of the long and confusing puzzle.
In October of 2018, President Donald Trump signed Graves' provision into law that reduced the deductible for schools in the NFIP from $500,000 per structure, and $500,000 per building contents, to $500,000 per campus.
"That provision alone saved the system $17 million," Murphy explained, "we are forever grateful for Graves' efforts.
"We are also aware of the help (Senator Bill) Cassidy provided from the senate side to help this provision pass."
“We have worked around the clock to get legislation amended so that when future disasters hit, the government isn’t adding fuel to the bureaucratic fire," Graves said. "These new laws are what we call common sense and will make South Louisiana and the entire country more resilient and proactive, enabling American communities to come back stronger much more quickly."
As of July 2019, 16 of the 19 school sites in Livingston Parish were repaired. Southside Megacampus and Denham Springs Elementary will serve as the capstone to that process.
Denham Springs Elementary will increase from 55,967 square feet before the flood, to 80,447 square feet. Both Southside campuses, combined, were 148,000 square feet pre-flood, and will be 184,000 square feet at the new facility. Per HUD guidelines, as Southside Megacampus is in a flood zone, it will also be lifted roughly 9 feet above ground level.
Murphy added that Graves' office was instrumental in helping the system navigate the environmental and historical certification process for Southside Megacampus.
"Without their help, we'd still be working on the process - not preparing to receive and accept a bid," Murphy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.