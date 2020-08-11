Nick Tullier is home.
Tullier, the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy who was critically injured in an attack on local law enforcement more than four years ago, has moved back to Louisiana following years of medical treatment in Houston.
Jame Tullier, Nick’s father, made the announcement in a video posted on the “Nick Tullier Strong” Facebook page, which keeps more than 61,000 followers regularly updated on Nick’s condition and any fundraisers being held for him.
James got emotional at multiple points during the 9-minute video as he thanked people for following his son’s journey and for their continued prayers and support. He added that Nick was “definitely happy” with the return to his home state.
“We’ve moved back to Baton Rouge,” James said near the end of the video, which has been viewed more than 72,000 times in two days.
The family had kept “the big secret” under wraps for some time, James said. Prior to moving back to Louisiana, the Tullier family had been living in an apartment near TIRR Memorial Hermann where Nick was receiving treatment.
However, the “small” apartment proved to be challenging for the family, James said. The beds for Nick and his mother had to be put in the living room area while medical equipment took up the extra bedroom. Some of the rooms were carpeted, which made pushing a wheelchair and other wheeled medical equipment more troublesome.
The family spent the past year searching for a home to fit the family’s needs, James said. The search ended about a month and a half ago, when the Tullier family found a home that “finally worked out for our needs.”
The move back to Baton Rouge was made in three stages as the family had to move multiple hospital beds, lifts, medical supplies, and other household furniture.
James said the Tullier family had help from deputies in the East Baton Rouge Parish and Livingston Parish sheriff’s offices, who assisted the family in all three stages of the move. Pictures of the deputies helping were later posted on social media.
“They were just awesome,” James said of the deputies who helped. “There’s no words really to say thank you enough to those guys.”
Tullier, who hails from Denham Springs and is a graduate of Denham Springs High, was injured on the morning of July 17, 2016, when shooter Gavin Long opened fire on law enforcement on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.
The gunman had traveled to Baton Rouge following the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling a few weeks earlier. The death of Sterling, a Black man, ignited nationwide protests about police brutality. A similar attack on police in Dallas took place two days after Sterling’s death.
While Tullier and two others were injured in the ambush attack, Baton Rouge police officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald along with East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy Brad Garafola lost their lives.
Tullier, who suffered shots to his abdomen, left shoulder, and head, received critical injuries that doctors initially feared would take his life. But Nick has continued to defy the odds and is still alive nearly 1,500 days after the attack.
Though he is considered a paraplegic, James said in a recent post that Nick has been able to move his feet and toes “with great concentration and effort.”
In the most recent video, James said his son has been doing well “for quite some time now.”
“He hasn’t had any lung trouble or any other problems that we haven’t been able to handle ourselves,” James said.
In the video, James gave a new address — P.O. Box 84810, Baton Rouge, LA, 70884 — for well-wishers and supporters to send their cards and letters. James recently asked that people stop sending them last month while the family finalized its move.
“Cards and letters can start again,” James said. “Nick loves to see them. We’ve kept every one that’s ever been sent.”
