With burn bans already in place for most of Louisiana, the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning residents that Monday may be the worst day so far.
The NWS has issued a 'Red Flag Warning' for much of southeastern Louisiana, including Livingston Parish. Red flag warnings mean critical fire conditions, in this case brought on by extended drought-like conditions, little to no rain in previous days or the future forecast, and winds up to 20 miles per hour.
Humidity also remains uncharacteristically low for the area, especially for August, hovering around 30 percent according to the NWS.
The warning will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, August 21, and extend to midnight that same day.
"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly," the NWS alert stated. "Conditions are critical and we are issuing this warning in tandem with statewide burn bans."
Affected areas include:
- Central Tangipahoa
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Lower Tangipahoa
- Northern Livingston
- Northern St. Tammany
- Northern Tangipahoa
- Pointe Coupee
- Southeast St. Tammany
- Southern Livingston
- Southwestern St. Tammany
- St. Helena
- Washington
- West Baton Rouge
- West Feliciana
