Not even a month after its director resigned, the Livingston Parish Library’s assistant director announced her own plans to step down, continuing the turmoil that has engulfed the local library system over the last year.
Jennifer Seneca, who has served as assistant director for more than 12 years, announced her resignation in a letter to the Library Board of Control, which discussed the resignation during its meeting Tuesday.
Seneca’s final day will be April 14, according to the letter.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the library board, staff, and patrons of Livingston Parish since September 2010,” Seneca said in her letter. “Through the board’s oversight, this library system has developed into one of the best in Louisiana, offering its patrons an award-winning program of services that meet present day needs.”
Seneca’s decision to step down came two weeks after her boss Giovanni Tairov abruptly announced his own resignation, ending a successful tenure for the Livingston Parish Library’s longtime director.
In his resignation letter, Tairov said the time had come “to move on to new opportunities and challenges” and that he was turning his focus to research in public policy, something that has interested him for some time.
Tairov, who has served as the library system’s director for the last 13 years, will officially leave the job on March 31, he said in the letter.
And now, the person who would’ve replaced Tairov on an interim basis is also leaving.
Tairov named Seneca his assistant director in September 2010, and the two guided the library system into a new era amid the parish’s population boom. Under Tairov and Seneca, the library system grew to nearly 100,000 cardholders, built and expanded branches, and added technological tools such as 3D printing and scanning, virtual reality software, and computer labs.
Community events such as Comic Con, the Book Festival, and the Summer Reading Program drew thousands annually, as did the plethora of programs offered regularly at the system’s five branches.
Currently, all five branches have internet access for patrons — extending to parking lots — and the system’s computer collection was recently upgraded. The library’s physical and digital catalogues have also grown by the thousands.
Most recently, the library unveiled a workforce training program that prepares learners with job-ready skills and certifications to access trade careers.
In her resignation letter, Seneca expressed confidence that the next group of leaders will be able to continue the work of the last dozen years.
“The leadership team of Livingston Parish Library is strong, versatile, and highly skilled,” she said. “They will be able to lead the library system during this transition time as the library board seeks its next administrative team.”
With Seneca’s resignation coming amid the library board’s search for a new permanent director, the board appointed Michelle Parrish to serve in the post on an interim basis.
Parrish, who holds multiple degrees, has worked her way through the library system since joining in 2008. She started as a part-time worker at the Albany-Springfield Branch and was later promoted to adult services coordinator at the South Branch. After that, she led the library system's outreach services.
Most recently, she has served as manager of the Main Branch in Livingston.
“Thank you everybody for the vote of confidence,” Parrish said during Tuesday’s meeting. “I will do my best to make sure the library keeps running.”
Tairov and Seneca’s abrupt resignations come at a time of great upheaval for the local library system, which has been swept up in a heated discussion regarding the classification of certain books for the last several months.
The debate started last summer when former Livingston Parish Library Board of Control member Erin Sandefur proposed the board “look into” children’s books containing “sexually explicit material.”
Sandefur, who resigned from the board after being appointed to the Livingston Parish Council, said she placed the item on the agenda after receiving calls of concern from “a few people from Livingston Parish” and “one state official” who were alarmed at the material found in children’s books.
She then presented excerpts from books featuring details on various sex acts, sexual preference, and gender identity.
Most at the July 2022 meeting blasted the proposal as a way to ban books pertaining to sexuality and LGBTQ+ issues, but there were some who spoke in favor of possible restrictions and the reclassification of certain books.
Since then, the debate has only accelerated across the parish — and it’s even resulted in the resignations or dismissal of longtime fixtures in the library system.
In August, the Livingston Parish Council and Parish President Layton Ricks passed a resolution formally asking the library board to reclassify books “of a sexual nature.” The board of control responded with its own resolution saying it would uphold its current policy for challenging books, known as a Citizens’ Request for Reconsideration of Library Material form. The board also voted to display the policy in each branch and the library’s website.
In February, the council passed another resolution formally asking the library system to restrict juvenile library cards from adult content; to block juvenile access to a certain streaming platform; and to endorse legislation supporting a tiered card system and evaluating books “based on community standards.”
This came after Councilman Garry Talbert admitted to hiring a private investigator to access pornography on one of the library’s public computers — an act that Tairov later said was a “willful violation” of the library’s policy regarding computer use.
During the Feb. 9 council meeting, Talbert peppered Tairov with questions regarding steps the library system has taken to limit juvenile access to sexually explicit material. Tairov responded by saying the library had rolled out its “limited access card” policy, which temporarily blocked the library’s 27,000 juvenile accounts from checking out items until caregivers choose the sections children can access.
Less than a month after the meeting, Tairov announced his resignation, followed two weeks later by Seneca’s resignation.
In its most recent meeting, the council voted to remove longtime Library Board of Control member Debbie Henson. During the March 7 meeting, Talbert said Henson had not responded to concerns he had and that he “felt like it was time for a change.”
After naming Parrish interim director, the Library Board of Control appointed a four-person committee to oversee the search for a new director.
