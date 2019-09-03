Despite running right up against the start of school, the Livingston Parish home sales market continued to hum right into the last month of ‘summer break.’
191 homes sold in August in Livingston Parish, an increase of 23 homes year-over-year, but a decrease of 20 month-over-month.
That’s to be expected as the summer comes to a close, however the haul at the end of a hot summer closed out a massive summer sales event.
The average sales price for an August home was $202,602 with a median price of $189,000. The total inventory moved was $38,697,022.
That average home price is nearly $20,000 more than August from the year before, 2018. Homes sold for an average price of $183,232, and only $30 million in inventory moved during that time.
However, August’s average home price was lower than the July average, which was $206,000.
The difference isn’t much, as some buyers or sellers took a cut to make sure their property moved before school got into full swing as the average sold price was $4,000 less than the average list price in August.
The most expensive home sold in August was 15753 Cove Lane, Denham Springs, LA, 70726. The 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom river front property claimed $291.58 per square foot, a total price of $575,000.
The second most expensive sale was at 24007 Ferry Landing Road, Denham Springs, LA, 70726. The 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom listing collected $550,000 or $98.35 per square foot.
The home was priced low after having been only partially repaired after the Great Flood. Listing photos of the interior show sheetrock replaced, but not painted, as well as original cabinets and no appliances.
The summer months were popular this year, as 1,007 homes sold between April and August in Livingston Parish. The average price of homes during that time were $200,528 for a total inventory moved of $201,932,370.
April kicked it all off with 163 homes sold, followed by a stellar May with 195 homes sold. June didn’t quite eclipse the 200 mark, falling just shy at 199, but kept the train rolling into July - where the real action happened.
211 homes closed in Livingston Parish in July, at the aforementioned average price of $206,000.
