Events for the annual Livingston Parish Fair, which is making its return after a two-year hiatus, will run Oct. 1-9 at the Fairgrounds in the Town of Livingston.
Traditionally held every October, the Livingston Parish Fair was canceled in 2020 and 2021, first because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then because of damages from Hurricane Ida. This marks the first fair since 2019, the longest break since it began in 1937.
Lynn Sibley, president of the Livingston Parish Fair Association, told The News earlier this summer that she is hoping for a “banner year” as the 85-year-old event makes its long-awaited return.
In addition to midway rides and fair food, there will be a parade, various exhibits, academic and fun bowls, talent contests, a spelling bee hosted by The Livingston Parish News, and beauty pageants.
Here’s a complete list of the scheduled events (note: Certain rides are subject to height requirements by the manufacturer; Pay One Price includes Mitchell Brothers Rides only).
Saturday, Oct. 1
10:00 a.m.: Parade (Judging of parade participants in Rodeo Arena)
11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Pre-Registration all beauty pageants
Sunday, Oct. 2
Pre-School Pageant for boys ages 0-2 and girls ages 0-4 years in their Sunday best attire (Green Barn)
12:45-1:15 p.m.: Registration for boys 0-2 years old; compete at 1:30 p.m.
1:30-2 p.m.: Registration for girls 0-5 months and 6-11 months; compete at 2:15 p.m.
2:15-2:45 p.m.: Registration for girls 12-17 months and 18-23 months, compete at 3 p.m.
3-3:30 p.m.: Registration for girls 2-4 years; compete at 3:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Family Night: From 4-11 p.m., Pay One Price of $20 for all rides
8 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Agriculture, Homemaking & Floral Exhibits (all in school exhibit building)
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Prepare Commercial Exhibits
7 p.m.: Sixth Grade Spelling Bee, sponsored by Livingston Parish News (Green Barn)
Wednesday, Oct. 5
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Host VIP Students
1-5 p.m.: Register Exhibits (Livestock Pavilion: Swine, Sheep, Goats, Dairy, 4-H & Beef)
4-11 p.m.: $30 two-for-one bracelets
Thursday, Oct. 6
8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Register Poultry
9 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Field Trip Day for grades K-12 (must be prepaid through your organization; not open to general public during this time)
9 a.m.: Judging of exhibits, various locations (floral, homemaking, crops, 4-H and school exhibits)
1 p.m: Judging of poultry only
4-11 p.m.: Pay One Price of $30 to ride all rides
5 p.m.: Academic Fun Bowl (Rodeo Arena for students in grades 6-8)
6:30 p.m.: Fun Bowl (for students in grades K-5)
5:30 p.m.: Check-in for Talent Show (all ages); competition will follow
Friday, Oct. 7
School Day: From 11 a.m.– 3 p.m., pay one price of $20 for all rides
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Register Rabbits
9 a.m.: Judging livestock (Livestock Pavilion)
10 a.m.–noon: Older Folks Day, honoring Livingston Parish Residents 75 years and older (Green Barn; registration begins at 9 a.m. and goes until the program starts at 10 a.m.)
1 p.m.: Judging of rabbits
4-11 p.m.: Pay One Price of $30 to ride all rides
8 p.m.: PCA RODEO, sponsored by Ram Rodeo ($15 for adults, $5 for children 5-12 years old)
Saturday, Oct. 8
From 11 a.m. until close: Pay One Price of $30 to ride all rides
8:30 a.m.: register pets
9 a.m.: Pet Show (Livestock Pavilion)
9:30 a.m.: Register for Dog Show (competition starts after Pet Show)
11 a.m.: Register for Horse Show (competition after Dog Show)
12-12:15 p.m.: Senior Pageant Interview Sign-In
12:30 p.m.: Senior Pageant Interview
2:15–2:45 p.m.: Registration for Petite & Tiny Miss Pageant, compete at 3 p.m.
3-3:45 p.m.: Registration for Little & Deb Miss Pageant, compete at 4 p.m.
4-4:45 p.m.: Registration for Teen & Jr. Miss Pageant, compete at 5 p.m.
6 p.m.: Senior Pageant Competition
8 p.m.: PCA RODEO, sponsored by Ram Rodeo
Sunday, Oct. 13
8-10 a.m.: All exhibits will be removed
Noon-6 p.m.: Carnival Midway open (Pay One Price of $30 to ride all rides)
Family Night opportunities
Tuesday, Oct. 4: 4–11 p.m. Pay One Price of $20 to ride all rides
Wednesday, Oct. 5: 4-11 p.m. two for one Pay One Price of $30
Thursday, Oct. 6: 4–11 p.m. Pay One Price of $30
Friday, Oct. 7: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Pay One Price of $20; 4-11 p.m. Pay One Price of $30
Saturday, Oct. 8: 11 a.m. until close Pay One Price of $30
Sunday, Oct. 9: 12-6 p.m. Pay One Price of $30 (certain rides)
Carnival Midway Ride Pricing
Pricing is set and subject to change by Mitchell Brothers
