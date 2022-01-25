One of Livingston Parish’s most popular — and tastiest — events is coming back.
The savory smells of freshly-cooked gumbo will rise above the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds for Watson's 11th Annual Bird & Sausage Gumbo Cook-off, which is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29.
For $15 a ticket, visitors will be able to eat all the gumbo they can stomach. There will be more than 50 cooking teams brewing up their own gumbo, and that doesn’t include other dishes from local restaurants and caterers.
There will also be live music and children’s activities during the day-long outing.
Gates are scheduled to open at 10 a.m., with opening ceremonies slated to begin at 10:30 a.m.
“Come hungry, because there will be plenty of food for people to taste,” said organizer Bobbi Jo Guerin.
The cook-off is one of the biggest annual events in Livingston Parish, starting as a backyard party and growing into one of the parish’s most popular fundraisers. This will mark the first cook-off since 2020. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In years past, the cook-off has benefitted Raven’s Outreach Center for Homeless Veterans in Baton Rouge, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and The Wounded Warrior Project.
Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward two veteran-focused organizations: Quad Vets and Mission 22.
Located in Hammond, Quad Vets is a homeless veterans facility that helps veterans rehabilitate their lives by offering housing, meals, employment assistance, transportation, education, life skills, financial training, and other programs.
Mission 22 is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness of suicide among veterans. According to the Mission 22 website, more than 20 veterans take their own lives every day.
“Our goal is to promote the veterans that battle homelessness, PTSD, suicide, and other issues,” Guerin said. “We’re just trying to bring awareness to them and bring a good event to the community and make it as patriotic as possible.”
Apart from the food, ticket buyers will be able to enjoy a “Kids Korral,” which opens at 11 a.m., and live music from the Eddie Smith Band, Ampersand, and Chris LeBlanc. Music starts at 11 a.m.
This year’s cook-off sponsors include Denham Springs Housing, Oak Point Fresh Market, Razorback Rentals, Oak Point Shopping Center, Quality Engineering & Surveying, J-CO Solar Partners, Cajun Industries, Odom Insurance, Jones Signs LLC, Cookin' for Charity, Duke's Seafood- Watson, Garry Talbert, Sandy Hloucal Davis Catered by Ramona, Mandy Benton Realty, and Waste Management.
