The Livingston Parish Library has partnered with Baton Rouge Parents Magazine for the 18th Annual Sock It To Me Sock Drive.
"Help us reach our goal of 25,000 pairs of socks donated this holiday season," the library system said on its website.
People can participate by dropping off socks at any of the Livingston Parish Library's branches through Dec. 16. Socks, which can be in any size but must be new and unused, will be donated to local organizations in need.
"Help provide socks, infant to adult, to those in need this winter," the library system said.
Below are addresses for the library's branches:
-- Main Branch: 20390 Iowa Street, Livingston
-- Albany-Springfield Branch: 26941 LA Highway 43, Hammond
-- Denham Springs-Walker Branch: 8101 US Highway 190, Denham Springs
-- South Branch: 23477 LA Highway 444, Livingston (temporarily closed until Dec. 4)
-- Watson Branch: 36581 Outback Road, Denham Springs
