Upcoming Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s).
-- Monday, September 5 for Labor Day
Storytimes
Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5)
-- Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2)
-- Every Monday at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
August 4 at 5:30 p.m. -- Fandom Club: Pokémon Edition (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Fandom Club: Pokémon Edition to make Pokémon headbands and paper figurines! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 9 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the library today. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 10 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 15 at 2:00 p.m. -- Homeschool Meet and Greet (All Ages)
Calling all homeschool families! See demonstrations of the many resources the library has to offer, meet other homeschoolers, and discuss how the library can best meet your educational needs. Bring your children to try out our hand-on resources. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 15 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 16 at 6:00 p.m. -- Humming Birds with Jane Patterson (Ages 18+)
Enjoy watching hummingbirds in the wild? Join us as Jane Patterson, President and Education Coordinator of the Baton Rouge Audubon Society, talks about regional hummingbirds and what you can do to attract them to your own yard. Learn about the life history of hummingbirds and information on banding and wintering all while enjoying refreshments! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 17 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 18 at 5:30 p.m. -- BINGO for Books (All Ages)
It’s BINGO time at the library! Bring friends and family to enjoy refreshments, win a game, and then pick a book. Everyone will leave with a book. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 20 at 10:30 a.m. -- DIY Wire Bonsai Tree (Ages 18+)
Learn to create a sophisticated sculpture in the form of a mini wire bonsai tree! No experience necessary. Bring in your own preferred base stand for your tree, or use the mini bonsai pot provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 22 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 24 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 29 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 30 at 10:30 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads both fiction and nonfiction that is interesting in our modern world. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 31 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Albany-Springfield Branch
August 2 at 5:30 p.m. -- Paint by Sticker (Ages 5-11)
Sticker coloring is a fun way to create bright artwork to hang up or show off! Kids and tweens are invited to join us; pick from several colorful images and get started. No experience or supplies are necessary. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
August 9 at 5:00 p.m. -- DIY Wire Bonsai Tree (Ages 18+)
Learn to create a sophisticated sculpture in the form of a mini wire bonsai tree! No experience necessary. Bring in your own preferred base stand for your tree, or use the mini bonsai pot provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
August 11 at 5:30 p.m. -- BINGO for Books (All Ages)
It’s BINGO time at the library! Bring friends and family to enjoy refreshments, win a game, and then pick a book. Everyone will leave with a book. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
August 23 at 6:00 p.m. -- Humming Birds with Jane Patterson (Ages 18+)
Enjoy watching hummingbirds in the wild? Join us as Jane Patterson, President and Education Coordinator of the Baton Rouge Audubon Society, talks about regional hummingbirds and what you can do to attract them to your own yard. Learn about the life history of hummingbirds and information on banding and wintering all while enjoying refreshments! Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
August 27 at 10:00 a.m. -- Health Fair (All Ages)
Join us at the Albany-Springfield Branch as we partner with Southeast Community Health Systems to bring you useful health resources available throughout our community at this free-to-the-public Health Fair! Patrons may come at any time during the event and no registration is required. Refreshments provided. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
August 29 at 10:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
September 9 at 2:00 p.m. -- Window Jewels (Ages 18+)
Add some sparkle to the sunshine in your window! We’ll provide everything you need to create a stunning beaded suncatcher to make the most of the last long days of Summer. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
August 1 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 1 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 3 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more will be available. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 8 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 9 at 12:00 p.m. -- LPL Career Center: Job Search Strategies (Ages 15+)
Ready to start your job search but don’t quite know where to begin? In Job Search Strategies, we’ll discuss the steps you need to take and the resources you can use to organize and prioritize your goals. Take advantage of the first free workshop offered through the Library’s new Career Center. Registration required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 9 at 6:00 p.m. -- Humming Birds with Jane Patterson (Ages 18+)
Enjoy watching hummingbirds in the wild? Join us as Jane Patterson, President and Education Coordinator of the Baton Rouge Audubon Society, talks about regional hummingbirds and what you can do to attract them to your own yard. Learn about the life history of hummingbirds and information on banding and wintering all while enjoying refreshments! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 10 at 2:00 p.m. -- Seaux Easy (Ages 18+)
Bring your sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project - easy enough to finish in two hours. In September we will make a chenille potholder from soft flannel - we'll provide the fabric this time! Look for future projects and supply lists on our website. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 10 at 2:00 p.m. -- Homeschool Meet and Greet (All Ages)
Calling all homeschool families! See demonstrations of the many resources the library has to offer, meet other homeschoolers, and discuss how the library can best meet your educational needs. Bring your children to try out our hand-on resources. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 11 at 6:00 p.m. -- Paint by Sticker (Ages 5-11)
Sticker coloring is a fun way to create bright artwork to hang up or show off! Kids and tweens are invited to join us; pick from several colorful images and get started. No experience or supplies are necessary. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 15 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 15 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 16 at 12:00 p.m. -- LPL Career Center: Resume Strategies (Ages 15+)
Learn how to get your message across by developing a resume that represents your own personal best. Explore ways to feature your unique skills and experience in a professional presentation with ease. Join us for this free workshop presented by the Library’s Career Center. Registration required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 17 at 2:00 p.m. -- Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18+)
Tie a string around your finger so you don’t forget to attend the new Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker Branch. All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to expert. Beginners will learn to make a pot holder. All other levels can work on their own or join in on a group project. Hooks and yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 17 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the library today. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 18 at 11:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
We are delighted to be meeting for Book Club again! Come check out the variety of books we will be reading and discussing this Fall; everything from dogs to Dickens. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 18 at 6:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars: Hydroponics (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! This month, we will be exploring hydroponics! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 22 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 23 at 12:00 p.m. -- LPL Career Center: Interview Strategies (Ages 15+)
You’ve done your research, written your resume, and now it’s time to interview. We’ll discuss how using library-offered job resources can help you prepare to maximize your interview performance. Learn how to target your responses and what questions you should ask. Take the opportunity to attend this free workshop presented by the Library’s Career Center. Registration required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 24 at 5:00 p.m. -- Fandom Club: Pokémon Edition (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Fandom Club: Pokémon Edition to make Pokémon headbands and paper figurines! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 24 at 6:00 p.m. -- Window Jewels (Ages 18+)
Add some sparkle to the sunshine in your window! We’ll provide everything you need to create a stunning beaded suncatcher to make the most of the last long days of Summer. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 25 at 6:00 p.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Roll your sleepyhead out of bed and come to the library! Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Goodbye!" Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytime's feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join in the fun! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 29 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 29 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 31 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Trivia Night (Ages 12-18)
Join us to test your knowledge of teen movies, music, books, and more. Team up and compete with other players to win! Refreshments will be provided. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
South Branch
August 2 at 10:30 a.m. -- Joyful Reads Book Club (Ages 18+)
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join us for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at our Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month we will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 16 at 5:30 p.m. -- Paint by Sticker (Ages 5-11)
Sticker coloring is a fun way to create bright artwork to hang up or show off! Kids and tweens are invited to join us; pick from several colorful images and get started. No experience or supplies are necessary. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 25 at 5:30 p.m. -- Bookies Book Club (Ages 18+)
The South Branch Bookies slogan is “You can bet on our books!” and our motto is "Enhance. Enrich. Empower." Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering based on the book they are reading. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 30 at 5:30 p.m. -- BINGO for Books (All Ages)
It’s BINGO time at the library! Bring friends and family to enjoy refreshments, win a game, and then pick a book. Everyone will leave with a book. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Watson Branch
August 2 at 5:30 p.m. -- Humming Birds with Jane Patterson (Ages 18+)
Enjoy watching hummingbirds in the wild? Join us as Jane Patterson, President and Education Coordinator of the Baton Rouge Audubon Society, talks about regional hummingbirds and what you can do to attract them to your own yard. Learn about the life history of hummingbirds and information on banding and wintering all while enjoying refreshments! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
August 4 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the library today. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
August 9 at 10:00 a.m. -- Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 9 at 6:00 p.m. -- Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
August 16 at 5:30 p.m. -- DIY Wire Bonsai Tree (Ages 18+)
Learn to create a sophisticated sculpture in the form of a mini wire bonsai tree! No experience necessary. Bring in your own preferred base stand for your tree, or use the mini bonsai pot provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
August 18 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more will be available. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
August 19 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
August 23 at 5:30 p.m. -- Fall Gardening: A Master Gardener Presentation (Ages 18+)
Receive free helpful instruction from an LSU AgCenter Master Gardener on growing a beautiful fall vegetable garden all while enjoying refreshments. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
August 25 at 5:30 p.m. -- LEGO Club (Ages 5-11)
Calling all LEGO lovers! Each month we will host LEGO Club with a different theme. This month’s theme will be back to school. LEGOs will be provided. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
September 6 at 5:30 p.m. -- Window Jewels (Ages 18+)
Add some sparkle to the sunshine in your window! We’ll provide everything you need to create a stunning beaded suncatcher to make the most of the last long days of Summer. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Virtual Programming
August 11 at 10:00 a.m. -- Back to School Pencil Puppets (Ages 5-18)
I Who doesn’t love a cute puppet? How about one that goes on your pencil? Whether you want a cute little puppet or a funny monster, these pencil puppets will have you in the back-to-school spirit in no time. Craft supplies available at each branch while they last. This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
