Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s).
-- Sunday, June 19 for Juneteenth
-- Monday, July 4 for Independence Day
Storytimes
Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5)
-- Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2)
-- Every Monday at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
June 2 at 5:00 p.m. -- Didgeridoo Down Under (Ages 3+)
Join us at the library for Didgeridoo Down Under! This program is an energetic fusion of Australian music, culture, puppetry, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation. The didgeridoo has been played by Aboriginal Australians for at least 1,500 years, and is known for its otherworldly sound. But DDU is much more than music. It’s interactive, educational, motivational and super fun – perfect for kids and families! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 7 at 2:00 p.m. -- Painting Rocks and Seashells (Ages 5-7)
Love painting? Love rocks and seashells? Who doesn’t!? Join us as we paint some of our favorite ocean animals onto rocks and seashells. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 9 at 2:00 p.m. -- Seashell Trinket Dishes (Ages 18+)
These seashell trinket dishes truly look hand painted, but don’t worry, you won’t need any painting skills to do this craft. Great for anyone who loves unique home décor and crafts! All supplies provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 9 at 5:00 p.m. -- Pokémon Poke Ball Terrariums (Ages 12-18)
Come to the library to make your very own Pokémon poke ball terrarium! Catch your Pokémon and make a mini world just for them! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 14 at 10:00 a.m. -- A Magical Day at the Library with Mitch the Magician (All Ages)
A Magical Day at the Library with Mitch the Magician is a fun, fast paced, interactive comedy magic show that is squeaky clean and sure to please every age. Mitch uses a variety of props and volunteers to create silly situations that always end with enormous laughs from the crowd. Join Magic Mitch at the Livingston Parish Library where you are guaranteed to laugh out loud. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 14 at 5:30 p.m. -- Plastics on Parade with Louisiana Sea Grant (Ages 18+)
“Throw me something, Mister!” Mardi Gras parades are a huge part of our Southern culture. Join Dr. Emily Maung-Douglass of the Louisiana Sea Grant as she uncovers how we can both party and protect the planet from plastics on parade. We will have cool science experiments for adults and more activities to enjoy! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 16 at 5:30 p.m. -- Ocean Life Quilling Aquarium (Ages 12-18)
Want a waterless aquarium that is all your own? Do you enjoy rolling paper and then bending or smushing it? Then join us at the library to quill your very own Ocean Life Aquarium filled with fantastic fish designs. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 17 at 2:00 p.m. -- Blobfish Slime (Ages 8-11)
Get ready to celebrate the ocean’s ugliest fish ---That’s right! --- The Blobfish. Come test your knowledge of Blobfish in a friendly trivia game and then make your own Blobfish slime to take home. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 23 at 5:30 p.m. -- Whale Adventures (Ages 12-18)
Ahoy, Mates! Join us for a whale scavenger hunt adventure! Challenge the rough seas in a game of Tsuro, make a whale craft, and enjoy refreshments. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 24 at 3:00 p.m. -- DIY Egg Carton Mermaids (Ages 8-11)
Tweens, want to get crafty? Come to the library to create a mysterious mermaid out of egg cartons and other recycled craft supplies. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 21 at 5:30 p.m. -- Palette Knife Seahorse Painting (Ages 18+)
Let’s try a new and very easy painting technique! We will add dollops of paint in many colors around a seahorse template and use a palette knife to spread the paint around to make a one-of-a-kind art piece. No painting experience needed. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 28 at 10:30 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads both fiction and nonfiction that is interesting in our modern world. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 28 at 5:00 p.m. -- By the Sea Coasters (Ages 18+)
Bright and sunny, these plastic coasters made from heat treated beads will bring cheer to any room. Design your own or follow one of our patterns to create a one of a kind Summer drink holder. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 30 at 2:00 p.m. -- Shana Banana Beach Party (All Ages)
Have fun in the sun at the library with award-winning national children’s edutainer, musical storyteller, and singer-songwriter Shana Banana! Accompany Shana and her puppets on a journey through the water cycle, where they meet all sorts of interesting aquatic and marine species. With a Master's degree in Oceanography, this is Shana's favorite theme! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 30 at 5:00 p.m. -- “Oceans of Possibilities” Wreath (Ages 18+)
Let this wreath whisk you away to the coast and inspire you to dream! This “Oceans of Possibilities” wreath is the pièce de résistance of our Summer Reading Program, and it is made of clothespins! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 1 at 2:00 p.m. -- Waves of Colorful Fun! (Ages 8-11)
Think the only waves are in the ocean? Come explore a colorful mystery of paper fun as we turn straight lines into waves and other playful papercrafts. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 14 at 1:00 p.m. -- Macramé Mermaid Tail Keyring (Ages 18+)
It’s magical making a macramé mermaid tail keyring. Dive in. Everything you need is provided with easy to follow instructions to create this magical mythical mermaid craft. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 14 at 5:00 p.m. -- Message in a Bottle (Ages 8-18)
There are no castaways at the library, but we love secret messages! Join us as we make message in a bottle necklaces to seal away inspirational thoughts. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 21 at 2:00 p.m. -- Jellyfish Mixed Media (Ages 18+)
The mesmerizing forms of real jellyfish creates living art. Let’s honor these beautiful sea jellies with a decorated canvas in their likeness. We will use several different items to create a one-of-a-kind mixed media wall-hanging. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Albany-Springfield Branch
June 2 at 10:00 a.m. -- Didgeridoo Down Under (Ages 3+)
Join us at the library for Didgeridoo Down Under! This program is an energetic fusion of Australian music, culture, puppetry, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation. The didgeridoo has been played by Aboriginal Australians for at least 1,500 years, and is known for its otherworldly sound. But DDU is much more than music. It’s interactive, educational, motivational and super fun – perfect for kids and families! Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 2 at 2:00 p.m. -- Whale Adventures (Ages 12-18)
Ahoy, Mates! Join us for a whale scavenger hunt adventure! Challenge the rough seas in a game of Tsuro, make a whale craft, and enjoy refreshments. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 3 at 2:00 p.m. -- Seashell Trinket Dishes (Ages 18+)
These seashell trinket dishes truly look hand painted, but don’t worry, you won’t need any painting skills to do this craft. Great for anyone who loves unique home décor and crafts! All supplies provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 7 at 2:00 p.m. -- Waves of Colorful Fun! (Ages 8-11)
Think the only waves are in the ocean? Come explore a colorful mystery of paper fun as we turn straight lines into waves and other playful papercrafts. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 7 at 5:00 p.m. -- Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners – Weathered Beach Flag (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew” … how to write poems. Have you always been reluctant about poetry? You may be a poet and don’t know it. We have simplified poetry writing in four ‘Draft & Craft’ workshops. You will learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a special surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create your own POETRY STONE! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 9 at 2:00 p.m. -- Ocean Life Quilling Aquarium (Ages 12-18)
Want a waterless aquarium that is all your own? Do you enjoy rolling paper and then bending or smushing it? Then join us at the library to quill your very own Ocean Life Aquarium filled with fantastic fish designs. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 8 at 2:00 p.m. -- Magical Watercolor Jellyfish with Winnie Hughes (Ages 8-11)
Guest artist Winnie Hughes will teach the watercolor and glue technique. Dive in to discover the magical fun of jellyfish! Supplies will be provided for this single session program. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 14 at 2:00 p.m. -- A Magical Day at the Library with Mitch the Magician (All Ages)
A Magical Day at the Library with Mitch the Magician is a fun, fast paced, interactive comedy magic show that is squeaky clean and sure to please every age. Mitch uses a variety of props and volunteers to create silly situations that always end with enormous laughs from the crowd. Join Magic Mitch at the Livingston Parish Library where you are guaranteed to laugh out loud. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 15 at 2:00 p.m. -- Art Workshop with Winnie Hughes: Paper Boat at Sea (Ages 12-18)
Set sail with Guest artist Winnie Hughes to attend a two-day art studio workshop. Our guest artist will demonstrate a colorful acrylic design that will come together across two studio sessions. Registrants must plan to attend both sessions. Supplies will be provided for this workshop program. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 16 at 2:00 p.m. -- Art Workshop with Winnie Hughes: Paper Boat at Sea (Ages 12-18)
Set sail with Guest artist Winnie Hughes to attend a two-day art studio workshop. Our guest artist will demonstrate a colorful acrylic design that will come together across two studio sessions. Registrants must plan to attend both sessions. Supplies will be provided for this workshop program. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 17 at 2:00 p.m. -- By the Sea Coasters (Ages 18+)
Bright and sunny, these plastic coasters made from heat treated beads will bring cheer to any room. Design your own or follow one of our patterns to create a one of a kind Summer drink holder. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 21 at 2:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars!: Ocean Conservation (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, math, engineering, and technology? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept. This month we’ll be joined by Ms. Miranda Moore, AP Environmental Science teacher at Denham Springs High School, to discuss oceans and the importance of keeping them free of trash and pollution. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 21 at 5:00 p.m. -- Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners – Mini Coastal Wreath (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew” … how to write poems. Have you always been reluctant about poetry? You may be a poet and don’t know it. We have simplified poetry writing in four ‘Draft & Craft’ workshops. You will learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a special surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create your own POETRY STONE! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 22 at 2:00 p.m. -- Painting Rocks and Seashells (Ages 5-7)
Love painting? Love rocks and seashells? Who doesn’t!? Join us as we paint some of our favorite ocean animals onto rocks and seashells. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 23 at 2:00 p.m. -- Aquatic Paper Ornaments (Ages 12-18)
Whether it be koi, whales, or mermaid tails; come join us in crafting elegant aquatic ornaments worthy for all to behold. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 27 at 10:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 28 at 2:00 p.m. -- Blobfish Slime (Ages 8-11)
Get ready to celebrate the ocean’s ugliest fish ---That’s right! --- The Blobfish. Come test your knowledge of Blobfish in a friendly trivia game and then make your own Blobfish slime to take home. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 29 at 2:00 p.m. -- Plastics on Parade with Louisiana Sea Grant (Ages 18+)
“Throw me something, Mister!” Mardi Gras parades are a huge part of our Southern culture. Join Dr. Emily Maung-Douglass of the Louisiana Sea Grant as she uncovers how we can both party and protect the planet from plastics on parade. We will have cool science experiments for adults and more activities to enjoy! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 30 at 2:00 p.m. -- Message in a Bottle (Ages 8-18)
There are no castaways at the library, but we love secret messages! Join us as we make message in a bottle necklaces to seal away inspirational thoughts. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 1 at 10:00 a.m. -- Shana Banana Beach Party (All Ages)
Have fun in the sun at the library with award-winning national children’s edutainer, musical storyteller, and singer-songwriter Shana Banana! Accompany Shana and her puppets on a journey through the water cycle, where they meet all sorts of interesting aquatic and marine species. With a Master's degree in Oceanography, this is Shana's favorite theme! Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 5 at 5:00 p.m. -- Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners – Craft Stick Beach Plaque (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew” … how to write poems. Have you always been reluctant about poetry? You may be a poet and don’t know it. We have simplified poetry writing in four ‘Draft & Craft’ workshops. You will learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a special surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create your own POETRY STONE! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 8 at 2:00 p.m. -- Jellyfish Mixed Media (Ages 18+)
The mesmerizing forms of real jellyfish creates living art. Let’s honor these beautiful sea jellies with a decorated canvas in their likeness. We will use several different items to create a one-of-a-kind mixed media wall-hanging. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 19 at 5:00 p.m. -- Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners – Gulf Coast Poetry Stone (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew” … how to write poems. Have you always been reluctant about poetry? You may be a poet and don’t know it. We have simplified poetry writing in four ‘Draft & Craft’ workshops. You will learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a special surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create your own POETRY STONE! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
July 22 at 2:00 p.m. -- Palette Knife Seahorse Painting (Ages 18+)
Let’s try a new and very easy painting technique! We will add dollops of paint in many colors around a seahorse template and use a palette knife to spread the paint around to make a one-of-a-kind art piece. No painting experience needed. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
June 1 at 10:00 a.m. -- Didgeridoo Down Under (Ages 3+)
Join us at the library for Didgeridoo Down Under! This program is an energetic fusion of Australian music, culture, puppetry, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation. The didgeridoo has been played by Aboriginal Australians for at least 1,500 years, and is known for its otherworldly sound. But DDU is much more than music. It’s interactive, educational, motivational and super fun – perfect for kids and families! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 1 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 2 at 2:00 p.m. -- By the Sea Coasters (Ages 18+)
Bright and sunny, these plastic coasters made from heat treated beads will bring cheer to any room. Design your own or follow one of our patterns to create a one of a kind Summer drink holder. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 2 at 3:00 p.m. -- “Sea” Salt Painting (Ages 5-7)
We may be painting with salt, but this program will be sweet! Join us for a unique art program as we create our own sea creature paintings using salt and watercolors. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 3 at 9:30 a.m. -- The Great Candyland Adventure (All Ages)
Youth Ballet returns to the library! Join two quibbling sisters, Lolly and Polly, as they must work together to find all of Queen Frostine’s missing gumdrops. As they dance their way through Candyland, they will encounter Lady Licorice, the Duchess of Swirl, Miss Mint, Mama Ginger, and other delightful characters in this deliciously colorful, original, and new Youth Ballet production with music by Richard Strauss. Youth Ballet is one of Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s outreach programs. It gives young dancers an opportunity not only to improve their technique but also develop performance skills while inspiring passion and excitement for the art of dance! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 6 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 6 at 3:30 p.m. -- Video Gamer’s Day (Ages 12-18)
Come play various video games -- from console games to virtual reality--- at the library! Join us weekly during the summer to have fun going head to head with other teens! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 6 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 7 at 2:00 p.m. -- Waves of Colorful Fun! (Ages 8-11)
Think the only waves are in the ocean? Come explore a colorful mystery of paper fun as we turn straight lines into waves and other playful papercrafts. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 8 at 2:00 p.m. -- Seaux Easy (Ages 18+)
Bring your sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project - easy enough to finish in two hours. In September we will make a chenille potholder from soft flannel - we'll provide the fabric this time! Look for future projects and supply lists on our website. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 8 at 5:00 p.m. -- Magical Watercolor Jellyfish with Winnie Hughes (Ages 12-18)
Guest artist Winnie Hughes will teach the watercolor and glue technique. Dive in to discover the magical fun of jellyfish! Supplies will be provided for this single session program. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 9 at 5:00 p.m. -- Blobfish Slime (Ages 8-11)
Get ready to celebrate the ocean’s ugliest fish ---That’s right! --- The Blobfish. Come test your knowledge of Blobfish in a friendly trivia game and then make your own Blobfish slime to take home. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 10 at 2:00 p.m. -- Whale Adventures (Ages 12-18)
Ahoy, Mates! Join us for a whale scavenger hunt adventure! Challenge the rough seas in a game of Tsuro, make a whale craft, and enjoy refreshments. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 13 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 13 at 3:30 p.m. -- Video Gamer’s Day (Ages 12-18)
Come play various video games -- from console games to virtual reality--- at the library! Join us weekly during the summer to have fun going head to head with other teens! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 14 at 2:00 p.m. -- DIY Egg Carton Mermaids (Ages 8-11)
Tweens, want to get crafty? Come to the library to create a mysterious mermaid out of egg cartons and other recycled craft supplies. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 15 at 10:00 a.m. -- A Magical Day at the Library with Mitch the Magician (All Ages)
A Magical Day at the Library with Mitch the Magician is a fun, fast paced, interactive comedy magic show that is squeaky clean and sure to please every age. Mitch uses a variety of props and volunteers to create silly situations that always end with enormous laughs from the crowd. Join Magic Mitch at the Livingston Parish Library where you are guaranteed to laugh out loud. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 15 at 2:00 p.m. -- Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18+)
Tie a string around your finger so you don’t forget to attend the new Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker Branch. All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to expert. Beginners will learn to make a pot holder. All other levels can work on their own or join in on a group project. Hooks and yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 15 at 5:00 p.m. -- Pokémon Poke Ball Terrariums (Ages 12-18)
Come to the library to make your very own Pokémon poke ball terrarium! Catch your Pokémon and make a mini world just for them! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 16 at 11:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
We are delighted to be meeting for Book Club again! Come check out the variety of books we will be reading and discussing this Fall; everything from dogs to Dickens. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 16 at 5:00 p.m. -- Fandom Club: Anime Edition (Ages 13-18)
Join us for Fandom Club: Anime Edition! We will watch anime and do crafts! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 16 at 6:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars!: Ocean Conservation (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, math, engineering, and technology? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept. This month we’ll be joined by Ms. Miranda Moore, AP Environmental Science teacher at Denham Springs High School, to discuss oceans and the importance of keeping them free of trash and pollution. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 17 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 18 at 2:00 p.m. -- Juneteenth: The Slavery Detective of the South, Dr. Antoinette Harrell (Ages 18+)
Renowned genealogist, local historian, author, and peonage detective Dr. Antoinette Harrell uncovers startling research about the continuance of slavery and peonage in our local parishes and the United States after Juneteenth. People Magazine, Nightline News, and other national and international news have featured Dr. Harrell’s research! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 20 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 20 at 3:30 p.m. -- Video Gamer’s Day (Ages 12-18)
Come play various video games -- from console games to virtual reality--- at the library! Join us weekly during the summer to have fun going head to head with other teens! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 20 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 21 at 2:00 p.m. -- Art Workshop with Winnie Hughes: Paper Boat at Sea (Ages 8-11)
Set sail with guest artist Winnie Hughes to attend a two-day art studio workshop. Our guest artist will demonstrate a colorful acrylic design that will come together across two studio sessions. Registrants must plan to attend both sessions. Supplies will be provided for this workshop program. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 21 at 6:00 p.m. -- Seashell Trinket Dishes (Ages 18+)
These seashell trinket dishes truly look hand painted, but don’t worry, you won’t need any painting skills to do this craft. Great for anyone who loves unique home décor and crafts! All supplies provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 22 at 2:00 p.m. -- Art Workshop with Winnie Hughes: Paper Boat at Sea (Ages 8-11)
Set sail with guest artist Winnie Hughes to attend a two-day art studio workshop. Our guest artist will demonstrate a colorful acrylic design that will come together across two studio sessions. Registrants must plan to attend both sessions. Supplies will be provided for this workshop program. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 22 at 5:00 p.m. -- Ocean Life Quilling Aquarium (Ages 12-18)
Want a waterless aquarium that is all your own? Do you enjoy rolling paper and then bending or smushing it? Then join us at the library to quill your very own Ocean Life Aquarium filled with fantastic fish designs. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 23 at 4:00 p.m. -- Painting Rocks and Seashells (Ages 5-7)
Love painting? Love rocks and seashells? Who doesn’t!? Join us as we paint some of our favorite ocean animals onto rocks and seashells. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 24 at 10:00 a.m. -- Ocean Olympics (Ages 5-7)
Too hot for outside play, come join us for indoor fun with sharks, sea creatures and waterless Olympic fun. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 27 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 27 at 3:30 p.m. -- Video Gamer’s Day (Ages 12-18)
Come play various video games -- from console games to virtual reality--- at the library! Join us weekly during the summer to have fun going head to head with other teens! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 28 at 6:00 p.m. -- Jellyfish Mixed Media (Ages 18+)
The mesmerizing forms of real jellyfish creates living art. Let’s honor these beautiful sea jellies with a decorated canvas in their likeness. We will use several different items to create a one-of-a-kind mixed media wall-hanging. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 29 at 10:00 a.m. -- Shana Banana Beach Party (All Ages)
Have fun in the sun at the library with award-winning national children’s edutainer, musical storyteller, and singer-songwriter Shana Banana! Accompany Shana and her puppets on a journey through the water cycle, where they meet all sorts of interesting aquatic and marine species. With a Master's degree in Oceanography, this is Shana's favorite theme! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 29 at 5:00 p.m. -- Message in a Bottle (Ages 8-18)
There are no castaways at the library, but we love secret messages! Join us as we make message in a bottle necklaces to seal away inspirational thoughts. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 30 at 6:00 p.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Roll your sleepyhead out of bed and come to the library! Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Goodbye!" Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytime's feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join in the fun! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 11 at 3:30 p.m. -- Video Gamer’s Day (Ages 12-18)
Come play various video games -- from console games to virtual reality--- at the library! Join us weekly during the summer to have fun going head to head with other teens! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 12 at 2:00 p.m. -- Palette Knife Seahorse Painting (Ages 18+)
Let’s try a new and very easy painting technique! We will add dollops of paint in many colors around a seahorse template and use a palette knife to spread the paint around to make a one-of-a-kind art piece. No painting experience needed. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 19 at 6:00 p.m. -- Macramé Mermaid Tail Keyring (Ages 18+)
It’s magical making a macramé mermaid tail keyring. Dive in. Everything you need is provided with easy to follow instructions to create this magical mythical mermaid craft. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 26 at 6:00 p.m. -- Plastics on Parade with Louisiana Sea Grant (Ages 18+)
“Throw me something, Mister!” Mardi Gras parades are a huge part of our Southern culture. Join Dr. Emily Maung-Douglass of the Louisiana Sea Grant as she uncovers how we can both party and protect the planet from plastics on parade. We will have cool science experiments for adults and more activities to enjoy! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
South Branch
June 2 at 2:00 p.m. -- Didgeridoo Down Under (Ages 3+)
Join us at the library for Didgeridoo Down Under! This program is an energetic fusion of Australian music, culture, puppetry, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation. The didgeridoo has been played by Aboriginal Australians for at least 1,500 years, and is known for its otherworldly sound. But DDU is much more than music. It’s interactive, educational, motivational and super fun – perfect for kids and families! Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 2 at 5:00 p.m. -- “Oceans of Possibilities” Wreath (Ages 18+)
Let this wreath whisk you away to the coast and inspire you to dream! This “Oceans of Possibilities” wreath is the pièce de résistance of our Summer Reading Program, and it is made of clothespins! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 7 at 10:30 a.m. -- Joyful Reads Book Club (Ages 18+)
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join us for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at our Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month we will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 7 at 5:30 p.m. -- Whale Adventures (Ages 12-18)
Ahoy, Mates! Join us for a whale scavenger hunt adventure! Challenge the rough seas in a game of Tsuro, make a whale craft, and enjoy refreshments. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 9 at 5:00 p.m. -- Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners – Weathered Beach Flag (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew” … how to write poems. Have you always been reluctant about poetry? You may be a poet and don’t know it. We have simplified poetry writing in four ‘Draft & Craft’ workshops. You will learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a special surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create your own POETRY STONE! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 13 at 10:30 a.m. -- Waves of Colorful Fun! (Ages 8-11)
Think the only waves are in the ocean? Come explore a colorful mystery of paper fun as we turn straight lines into waves and other playful papercrafts. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 13 at 10:30 a.m. -- Painting Rocks and Seashells (Ages 5-7)
Love painting? Love rocks and seashells? Who doesn’t!? Join us as we paint some of our favorite ocean animals onto rocks and seashells. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 16 at 10:00 a.m. -- A Magical Day at the Library with Mitch the Magician (All Ages)
A Magical Day at the Library with Mitch the Magician is a fun, fast paced, interactive comedy magic show that is squeaky clean and sure to please every age. Mitch uses a variety of props and volunteers to create silly situations that always end with enormous laughs from the crowd. Join Magic Mitch at the Livingston Parish Library where you are guaranteed to laugh out loud. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 16 at 5:30 p.m. -- Jellyfish Mixed Media (Ages 18+)
The mesmerizing forms of real jellyfish creates living art. Let’s honor these beautiful sea jellies with a decorated canvas in their likeness. We will use several different items to create a one-of-a-kind mixed media wall-hanging. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 20 at 10:30 a.m. -- “Sea” Salt Painting (Ages 5-7)
We may be painting with salt, but this program will be sweet! Join us for a unique art program as we create our own sea creature paintings using salt and watercolors. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 21 at 5:30 p.m. -- DIY Egg Carton Mermaids (Ages 8-11)
Tweens, want to get crafty? Come to the library to create a mysterious mermaid out of egg cartons and other recycled craft supplies. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 23 at 5:00 p.m. -- Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners – Mini Coastal Wreath (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew” … how to write poems. Have you always been reluctant about poetry? You may be a poet and don’t know it. We have simplified poetry writing in four ‘Draft & Craft’ workshops. You will learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a special surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create your own POETRY STONE! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 28 at 5:30 p.m. -- Ocean Life Quilling Aquarium (Ages 12-18)
Want a waterless aquarium that is all your own? Do you enjoy rolling paper and then bending or smushing it? Then join us at the library to quill your very own Ocean Life Aquarium filled with fantastic fish designs. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 30 at 10:00 a.m. -- Shana Banana Beach Party (All Ages)
Have fun in the sun at the library with award-winning national children’s edutainer, musical storyteller, and singer-songwriter Shana Banana! Accompany Shana and her puppets on a journey through the water cycle, where they meet all sorts of interesting aquatic and marine species. With a Master's degree in Oceanography, this is Shana's favorite theme! Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 7 at 5:00 p.m. -- Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners – Craft Stick Beach Plaque (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew” … how to write poems. Have you always been reluctant about poetry? You may be a poet and don’t know it. We have simplified poetry writing in four ‘Draft & Craft’ workshops. You will learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a special surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create your own POETRY STONE! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 14 at 5:30 p.m. -- Plastics on Parade with Louisiana Sea Grant (Ages 18+)
“Throw me something, Mister!” Mardi Gras parades are a huge part of our Southern culture. Join Dr. Emily Maung-Douglass of the Louisiana Sea Grant as she uncovers how we can both party and protect the planet from plastics on parade. We will have cool science experiments for adults and more activities to enjoy! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 21 at 5:00 p.m. -- Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners – Gulf Coast Poetry Stone (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew” … how to write poems. Have you always been reluctant about poetry? You may be a poet and don’t know it. We have simplified poetry writing in four ‘Draft & Craft’ workshops. You will learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a special surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create your own POETRY STONE! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Watson Branch
June 1 at 2:00 p.m. -- Didgeridoo Down Under (Ages 3+)
Join us at the library for Didgeridoo Down Under! This program is an energetic fusion of Australian music, culture, puppetry, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience participation. The didgeridoo has been played by Aboriginal Australians for at least 1,500 years, and is known for its otherworldly sound. But DDU is much more than music. It’s interactive, educational, motivational and super fun – perfect for kids and families! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 2 at 5:30 p.m. -- Painting Rocks and Seashells (Ages 5-7)
Love painting? Love rocks and seashells? Who doesn’t!? Join us as we paint some of our favorite ocean animals onto rocks and seashells. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 3 at 2:00 p.m. -- DIY Egg Carton Mermaids (Ages 8-11)
Tweens, want to get crafty? Come to the library to create a mysterious mermaid out of egg cartons and other recycled craft supplies. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 7 at 5:30 p.m. -- Bringing Birds to Your Yard with Jane Patterson (Ages 18+)
Jane Patterson, President and Education Coordinator of the Baton Rouge Audubon Society will give a talk about creating a bird-friendly yard. She will discuss the best ways to bring birds to your yard (hint: it's not feeders!) as well as discussing the different types of feeders and bird food. She will talk about what to plant for birds like hummingbirds and other species. And she will address some of the common problems that people encounter when feeding wild birds. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 10 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 10 at 2:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars!: Ocean Conservation (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, math, engineering, and technology? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept. This month we’ll be joined by Ms. Miranda Moore, AP Environmental Science teacher at Denham Springs High School, to discuss oceans and the importance of keeping them free of trash and pollution. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 13 at 5:30 p.m. -- Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners – Weathered Beach Flag (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew” … how to write poems. Have you always been reluctant about poetry? You may be a poet and don’t know it. We have simplified poetry writing in four ‘Draft & Craft’ workshops. You will learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a special surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create your own POETRY STONE! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 14 at 10:00 a.m. -- Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 14 at 6:00 p.m. -- Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
June 15 at 2:00 p.m. -- A Magical Day at the Library with Mitch the Magician (All Ages)
A Magical Day at the Library with Mitch the Magician is a fun, fast paced, interactive comedy magic show that is squeaky clean and sure to please every age. Mitch uses a variety of props and volunteers to create silly situations that always end with enormous laughs from the crowd. Join Magic Mitch at the Livingston Parish Library where you are guaranteed to laugh out loud. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 16 at 5:00 p.m. -- Whale Adventures (Ages 12-18)
Ahoy, Mates! Join us for a whale scavenger hunt adventure! Challenge the rough seas in a game of Tsuro, make a whale craft, and enjoy refreshments. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 21 at 5:30 p.m. -- Jellyfish Mixed Media (Ages 18+)
The mesmerizing forms of real jellyfish creates living art. Let’s honor these beautiful sea jellies with a decorated canvas in their likeness. We will use several different items to create a one-of-a-kind mixed media wall-hanging. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 23 at 5:00 p.m. -- Pokémon Poke Ball Terrariums (Ages 12-18)
Come to the library to make your very own Pokémon poke ball terrarium! Catch your Pokémon and make a mini world just for them! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 24 at 10:30 a.m. -- Waves of Colorful Fun! (Ages 8-11)
Think the only waves are in the ocean? Come explore a colorful mystery of paper fun as we turn straight lines into waves and other playful papercrafts. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 27 at 5:30 p.m. -- Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners – Mini Coastal Wreath (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew” … how to write poems. Have you always been reluctant about poetry? You may be a poet and don’t know it. We have simplified poetry writing in four ‘Draft & Craft’ workshops. You will learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a special surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create your own POETRY STONE! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
June 28 at 5:30 p.m. -- Palette Knife Seahorse Painting (Ages 18+)
Let’s try a new and very easy painting technique! We will add dollops of paint in many colors around a seahorse template and use a palette knife to spread the paint around to make a one-of-a-kind art piece. No painting experience needed. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
June 29 at 2:00 p.m. -- Shana Banana Beach Party (All Ages)
Have fun in the sun at the library with award-winning national children’s edutainer, musical storyteller, and singer-songwriter Shana Banana! Accompany Shana and her puppets on a journey through the water cycle, where they meet all sorts of interesting aquatic and marine species. With a Master's degree in Oceanography, this is Shana's favorite theme! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
July 5 at 5:00 p.m. -- “Oceans of Possibilities” Wreath (Ages 18+)
Let this wreath whisk you away to the coast and inspire you to dream! This “Oceans of Possibilities” wreath is the pièce de résistance of our Summer Reading Program, and it is made of clothespins! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 8 at 1:30 p.m. -- Seashell Trinket Dishes (Ages 18+)
These seashell trinket dishes truly look hand painted, but don’t worry, you won’t need any painting skills to do this craft. Great for anyone who loves unique home décor and crafts! All supplies provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 11 at 5:30 p.m. -- Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners – Craft Stick Beach Plaque (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew” … how to write poems. Have you always been reluctant about poetry? You may be a poet and don’t know it. We have simplified poetry writing in four ‘Draft & Craft’ workshops. You will learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a special surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create your own POETRY STONE! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 15 at 1:00 p.m. -- By the Sea Coasters (Ages 18+)
Bright and sunny, these plastic coasters made from heat treated beads will bring cheer to any room. Design your own or follow one of our patterns to create a one of a kind Summer drink holder. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 19 at 5:30 p.m. -- Plastics on Parade with Louisiana Sea Grant (Ages 18+)
“Throw me something, Mister!” Mardi Gras parades are a huge part of our Southern culture. Join Dr. Emily Maung-Douglass of the Louisiana Sea Grant as she uncovers how we can both party and protect the planet from plastics on parade. We will have cool science experiments for adults and more activities to enjoy! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 25 at 5:30 p.m. -- Draft & Craft: Creative Writing for Adult Beginners – Gulf Coast Poetry Stone (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew” … how to write poems. Have you always been reluctant about poetry? You may be a poet and don’t know it. We have simplified poetry writing in four ‘Draft & Craft’ workshops. You will learn how to draft a poem and walk away with a special surprise craft. Complete all four sessions and you’ll get to decorate and create your own POETRY STONE! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
July 26 at 5:30 p.m. -- Macramé Mermaid Tail Keyring (Ages 18+)
It’s magical making a macramé mermaid tail keyring. Dive in. Everything you need is provided with easy to follow instructions to create this magical mythical mermaid craft. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Virtual Programming
June 3 at 10:00 a.m. -- Splendid Sea Shanties – Virtual Ukulele Workshop: A Brief History on Sea Shanties (Ages 12+)
Let’s set sail for the high seas – or at least pretend to while singing sea shanties! Join Ms. Danielle for our Splendid Sea Shanties Ukulele Workshop and dust off those ukes! We’ll go over some basic chords and add some advanced techniques to take your skills to the next level! This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
June 10 at 10:00 a.m. -- Splendid Sea Shanties – Virtual Ukulele Workshop: Sailor Songs and Learning to Chuck (Ages 12+)
Let’s set sail for the high seas – or at least pretend to while singing sea shanties! Join Ms. Danielle for our Splendid Sea Shanties Ukulele Workshop and dust off those ukes! We’ll go over some basic chords and add some advanced techniques to take your skills to the next level! This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
June 17 at 10:00 a.m. -- Splendid Sea Shanties – Virtual Ukulele Workshop: Blow the Man Down & Fingerpicking (Ages 12+)
Let’s set sail for the high seas – or at least pretend to while singing sea shanties! Join Ms. Danielle for our Splendid Sea Shanties Ukulele Workshop and dust off those ukes! We’ll go over some basic chords and add some advanced techniques to take your skills to the next level! This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
June 24 at 10:00 a.m. -- Splendid Sea Shanties – Virtual Ukulele Workshop: The Wellerman (Ages 12+)
Let’s set sail for the high seas – or at least pretend to while singing sea shanties! Join Ms. Danielle for our Splendid Sea Shanties Ukulele Workshop and dust off those ukes! We’ll go over some basic chords and add some advanced techniques to take your skills to the next level! This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
July 8 at 10:00 a.m. -- Macramé Mermaid Tail Keyring (Ages 18+)
It’s magical making a macramé mermaid tail keyring. Dive in. Everything you need is provided with easy to follow instructions to create this magical mythical mermaid craft. This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
