Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s).
-- Tuesday, March 1 for Mardi Gras
Storytimes
Storytimes are back! Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5): Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2): Every Monday at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
March 3 at 5:30 p.m. -- Beatrix Potter Day (Ages 3-7)
Join us on a journey to the whimsical world of Beatrix Potter as we read The Tales of Peter Rabbit and share in her love of painting and natural science. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 8 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
March 10 at 1:00 p.m. -- Bunny Pot & Woven Basket (Ages 18+)
What’s just as important as spring cleaning? Spring crafting! Come weave up some Easter joy and create an adorable bunny-bottom pot to display or give away. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 11 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 17 at 5:30 p.m. -- LEGO Family Movie Night (Ages 5+)
Bring your LEGO skills to the Library for a fun family night! Come build with our LEGOs and enjoy refreshments while watching LEGO DC Shazam! Magic and Monsters (TV-Y7). Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 22 at 10:30 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads both fiction and nonfiction that is interesting in our modern world. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
March 23 at 3:00 p.m. -- MAR10 Day (Ages 12-18)
Celebrate MAR10 Day by participating in a life-sized Mario Party Game. Go head-to-head with other teens to win the most stars! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
March 24 at 5:30 p.m. -- I Wish I Knew… Handcrafted Paper Beads (Ages 18+)
Back and in demand, Cherie Breaux continues her lessons on handcrafting beaded jewelry for beginners in this installment of our “I Wish I Knew” series. Take your beginner jewelry-making skills to the next level by creating two beading styles from paper! Bring your own paper or let us supply you. Walk away with a one-of-a-kind design adorned around your neck! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 31 at 6:00 p.m. -- Digital Music Production for Beginners (Ages 14+)
Join us to learn the basics of digital music production using FL Studio. FL Studio is a popular music production application used around the world. We will make a beat (short, rhythmic music piece) using Library computers. Patrons will be able to keep their beat as an MP3 file after the program. Digital Media Lab equipment (USB Interface, microphone, and portable MIDI controller) will be demonstrated. Bring your own headphones or use a pair of ours. Registration is required; basic computer knowledge is a pre-requisite. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Albany-Springfield Branch
March 3 at 5:30 p.m. -- LEGO Family Movie Night (Ages 5+)
Bring your LEGO skills to the Library for a fun family night! Come build with our LEGOs and enjoy refreshments while watching LEGO DC Shazam! Magic and Monsters (TV-Y7). Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 5 at 10:30 a.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Roll your sleepyhead out of bed and come to the library! Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Goodbye!" Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytime's feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join in the fun! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 8 at 6:00 p.m. -- Mossy Spring Wreath (Ages 18+)
Hello Spring! Herald in the spring with this DIY mossy wreath. All supplies provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 10 at 5:30 p.m. -- Art Extravaganza! (Ages 7-11)
Did you know March is Youth Art Month? Join us for an Art Extravaganza to celebrate! We will be learning about three different artists and creating our own works in their signature styles. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 19 at 10:30 a.m. -- Gardening in our Changing Environment (Ages 18+)
Join us for a lecture series presented by the Master Gardeners of Louisiana. Topics include: choosing the right plant for the right location and how to garden in our changing environment. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
March 24 at 5:30 p.m. -- Beatrix Potter Day (Ages 3-7)
Join us on a journey to the whimsical world of Beatrix Potter as we read The Tales of Peter Rabbit and share in her love of painting and natural science. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 28 at 10:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
March 29 at 5:30 p.m. -- I Wish I Knew… Handcrafted Paper Beads (Ages 18+)
Back and in demand, Cherie Breaux continues her lessons on handcrafting beaded jewelry for beginners in this installment of our “I Wish I Knew” series. Take your beginner jewelry-making skills to the next level by creating two beading styles from paper! Bring your own paper or let us supply you. Walk away with a one-of-a-kind design adorned around your neck! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
March 2 at 2:00 p.m. -- Basic Computer Instruction (Ages 18+)
Interested in learning how to use a computer. Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume. Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet. Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs. Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
March 2 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks, and more! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
March 3 at 5:30 p.m. -- Art Extravaganza! (Ages 7-11)
Did you know March is Youth Art Month? Join us for an Art Extravaganza to celebrate! We will be learning about three different artists and creating our own works in their signature styles. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 5 at 10:00 a.m. -- 7th Annual Comic Con (All Ages)
Comic Con is BACK! Join us at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch on Saturday, March 5, 2022, as one of the Library's most popular events makes its return. What is Comic Con? Inspired by the annual mega-event that takes place in San Diego, the LPL Comic Con is a celebration of all things comic book, movie, television, and pop culture! Want to cosplay as your favorite character? Why not? Want to “totally geek out” over the latest issue of your favorite comic? Feel free. No matter your fandom, Comic Con is the place to celebrate it.
March 7 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 7 at 2:00 p.m. -- Basic Computer Instruction (Ages 18+)
Interested in learning how to use a computer. Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume. Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet. Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs. Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
March 8 at 2:00 p.m. -- Mountain Dulcimer Lessons for Beginners (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew…” how to play music! Now you can learn to play the Dulcimer in just four EASY sessions. The Lagniappe Dulcimer Society is offering music lessons, and they can provide the dulcimers. The ability to read music is not needed. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 9 at 2:00 p.m. -- Seaux Easy (Ages 18+)
Bring your sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project - easy enough to finish in two hours. In September we will make a chenille potholder from soft flannel - we'll provide the fabric this time! Look for future projects and supply lists on our website. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 9 at 5:30 p.m. -- MAR10 Day (Ages 12-18)
Celebrate MAR10 Day by participating in a life-sized Mario Party Game. Go head-to-head with other teens to win the most stars! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
March 12 at 2:00 p.m. -- Butterfly Gardens (Ages 18+)
Wouldn’t you like to know how to attract a variety of beautiful butterflies to your yard? Come hear butterfly expert John Harris give advice on the care and feeding of local species. Afterward, we will get our hands dirty in the courtyard as expert gardener Sally Herring helps us plant a butterfly garden of our own. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 14 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 14 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 15 at 2:00 p.m. -- Mountain Dulcimer Lessons for Beginners (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew…” how to play music! Now you can learn to play the Dulcimer in just four EASY sessions. The Lagniappe Dulcimer Society is offering music lessons, and they can provide the dulcimers. The ability to read music is not needed. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 16 at 2:00 p.m. -- Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18+)
Tie a string around your finger so you don’t forget to attend the new Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker Branch. All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to expert. Beginners will learn to make a pot holder. All other levels can work on their own or join in on a group project. Hooks and yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 16 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
March 17 at 11:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
We are delighted to be meeting for Book Club again! Come check out the variety of books we will be reading and discussing this Fall; everything from dogs to Dickens. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
March 17 at 6:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars!: Slime Science (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! This month, we’re learning about the science behind slime. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 18 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 19 at 9:30 a.m. -- Free Practice ACT by Princeton Review (Ages 12-18)
Take a FREE ACT Practice Test given by the Princeton Review! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
March 21 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 21 at 4:00 p.m. -- Basic Computer Instruction (Ages 18+)
Interested in learning how to use a computer. Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume. Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet. Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs. Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
March 21 at 7:00 p.m. -- Digital Music Production for Beginners (Ages 14+)
Join us to learn the basics of digital music production using FL Studio. FL Studio is a popular music production application used around the world. We will make a beat (short, rhythmic music piece) using Library computers. Patrons will be able to keep their beat as an MP3 file after the program. Digital Media Lab equipment (USB Interface, microphone, and portable MIDI controller) will be demonstrated. Bring your own headphones or use a pair of ours. Registration is required; basic computer knowledge is a pre-requisite. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 22 at 2:00 p.m. -- Mountain Dulcimer Lessons for Beginners (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew…” how to play music! Now you can learn to play the Dulcimer in just four EASY sessions. The Lagniappe Dulcimer Society is offering music lessons, and they can provide the dulcimers. The ability to read music is not needed. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 23 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Book Club: March Murder Mystery (Ages 12-18)
The Denham Springs-Walker Teen Book Club reads fiction and nonfiction books across a variety of genres. Their mission is to read new and classic selections that help club members stay active in their literary pursuits and broaden their scope. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
March 24 at 10:30 a.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Roll your sleepyhead out of bed and come to the library! Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Goodbye!" Wearing pajamas is encouraged, but not required. Storytime's feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join in the fun! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 28 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 28 at 2:00 p.m. -- Basic Computer Instruction (Ages 18+)
Interested in learning how to use a computer. Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume. Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet. Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs. Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
March 28 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 29 at 2:00 p.m. -- Mountain Dulcimer Lessons for Beginners (Ages 18+)
“I Wish I Knew…” how to play music! Now you can learn to play the Dulcimer in just four EASY sessions. The Lagniappe Dulcimer Society is offering music lessons, and they can provide the dulcimers. The ability to read music is not needed. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
April 5 at 2:00 p.m. -- I Wish I Knew… Handcrafted Paper Beads (Ages 18+)
Back and in demand, Cherie Breaux continues her lessons on handcrafting beaded jewelry for beginners in this installment of our “I Wish I Knew” series. Take your beginner jewelry-making skills to the next level by creating two beading styles from paper! Bring your own paper or let us supply you. Walk away with a one-of-a-kind design adorned around your neck! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
South Branch
March 1 at 10:30 a.m. -- Joyful Reads Book Club (Ages 18+)
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join us for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at our Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month we will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
March 3 at 5:30 p.m. -- I Wish I Knew… Handcrafted Paper Beads (Ages 18+)
Back and in demand, Cherie Breaux continues her lessons on handcrafting beaded jewelry for beginners in this installment of our “I Wish I Knew” series. Take your beginner jewelry-making skills to the next level by creating two beading styles from paper! Bring your own paper or let us supply you. Walk away with a one-of-a-kind design adorned around your neck! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 10 at 5:30 p.m. -- Folded Book Art: Shabby-Chic Spring Birdcage (Ages 18+)
Upcycle in style by turning old books into artwork. Give your friends something to tweet about on social media when they see your fabulous, shabby-chic birdcage. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 15 at 5:30 p.m. -- Art Extravaganza! (Ages 7-11)
Did you know March is Youth Art Month? Join us for an Art Extravaganza to celebrate! We will be learning about three different artists and creating our own works in their signature styles. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 17 at 5:30 p.m. -- Mardi Gras Bead Pull Painting (Ages 18+)
Do you have Mardi Gras beads that you don’t know what to do with them? Let’s make a painting! Similar to pour painting, we are doing a PULL painting! Come learn and create with us. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 24 at 5:30 p.m. -- Bookies Book Club (Ages 18+)
The South Branch Bookies slogan is “You can bet on our books!” and our motto is "Enhance. Enrich. Empower." Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering based on the book they are reading. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
March 29 at 5:30 p.m. -- LEGO Family Movie Night (Ages 5+)
Bring your LEGO skills to the Library for a fun family night! Come build with our LEGOs and enjoy refreshments while watching LEGO DC Shazam! Magic and Monsters (TV-Y7). Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
April 26 at 5:30 p.m. -- STEM Superstars!: Slime Science (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! This month, we’re learning about the science behind slime. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
Watson Branch
March 3 at 5:30 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
March 4 at 10:30 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 8 at 10:00 a.m. -- Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
March 8 at 6:00 p.m. -- Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
March 10 at 5:30 p.m. -- Beatrix Potter Day (Ages 3-7)
Join us on a journey to the whimsical world of Beatrix Potter as we read The Tales of Peter Rabbit and share in her love of painting and natural science. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 12 at 6:30 p.m. -- Outdoor Movie Night: Encanto (All Ages)
Join us for an outdoor movie showing of Disney Pixar’s Encanto (PG). Popcorn and drinks will be provided. Please bring your own chairs or blankets to make yourself comfortable. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 15 at 5:30 p.m. -- I Wish I Knew… Handcrafted Paper Beads (Ages 18+)
Back and in demand, Cherie Breaux continues her lessons on handcrafting beaded jewelry for beginners in this installment of our “I Wish I Knew” series. Take your beginner jewelry-making skills to the next level by creating two beading styles from paper! Bring your own paper or let us supply you. Walk away with a one-of-a-kind design adorned around your neck! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 17 at 5:00 p.m. -- MAR10 Day (Ages 12-18)
Celebrate MAR10 Day by participating in a life-sized Mario Party Game. Go head-to-head with other teens to win the most stars! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
March 18 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 22 at 6:00 p.m. -- Mossy Spring Wreath (Ages 18+)
Hello Spring! Herald in the spring with this DIY mossy wreath. All supplies provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
March 24 at 5:30 p.m. -- LEGO Club (Ages 5-11)
Calling all LEGO lovers! Each month we will host LEGO Club with a different theme. LEGOs will be provided. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
March 29 at 5:30 p.m. -- Folded Book Art: Shabby-Chic Spring Birdcage (Ages 18+)
Upcycle in style by turning old books into artwork. Give your friends something to tweet about on social media when they see your fabulous, shabby-chic birdcage. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info to reserve your spot.
April 5 at 5:30 p.m. -- Gardening in our Changing Environment (Ages 18+)
Join us for a lecture series presented by the Master Gardeners of Louisiana. Topics include: choosing the right plant for the right location and how to garden in our changing environment. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Virtual Programming
March 11 at 10:00 a.m. -- Mossy Spring Wreath (Ages 18+)
Hello Spring! Herald in the spring with this DIY mossy wreath. All supplies provided. This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.