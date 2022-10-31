Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s).
-- Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 for Thanksgiving.
Storytimes
Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5)
-- Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2)
-- Every Monday at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
Tuesday, November 1 at 6:00 p.m. -- ESL for Beginners (Ages 18+)
Do you know an adult (18 years or older) who would like to learn to speak and read English? If so, please tell them about the Library’s English as a Second Language program. Contact us for details on future enrollment. The class is free, and the library will supply all materials. For further information, contact Lee Cline at 225-686-4118. Para asistencia en español llame a Ruby Garcia 985-634--1726. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, November 2 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, November 3 at 10:00 a.m. -- Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Walk-In Clinic (Ages 18+)
Free legal help is available for eligible library patrons through a new partnership between Livingston Parish Library and Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. This service is free to low-income families and individuals with civil legal issues. Walk-in clinics will be held once a month at the Main Branch (Livingston) and Denham Springs-Walker Branch from August 2022 through December 2022. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, November 3 at 5:30 p.m. -- STEM Superstars: Energy (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! This month, we will explore Newton’s three laws of motion, potential energy, and kinetic energy. Attendees will also participate in a special craft creating popsicle stick catapults. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, November 7 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, November 8 at 1:00 p.m. -- Stupid Sock Creatures (Ages 18+)
Transform ordinary socks into sock creatures. Join us at the library for this two-part class and begin learning how to create your own unique creatures. Make a truly unique gift! All materials provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, November 8 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, November 8 at 6:00 p.m. -- ESL for Beginners (Ages 18+)
Do you know an adult (18 years or older) who would like to learn to speak and read English? If so, please tell them about the Library’s English as a Second Language program. Contact us for details on future enrollment. The class is free, and the library will supply all materials. For further information, contact Lee Cline at 225-686-4118. Para asistencia en español llame a Ruby Garcia 985-634--1726. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, November 9 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. -- Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Walk-In Clinic (Ages 18+)
Free legal help is available for eligible library patrons through a new partnership between Livingston Parish Library and Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. This service is free to low-income families and individuals with civil legal issues. Walk-in clinics will be held once a month at the Main Branch (Livingston) and Denham Springs-Walker Branch from August 2022 through December 2022. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, November 10 at 5:30 p.m. -- Fall-la-la-folio… with Cherie Breaux (Ages 18+)
Make your memories, journal entries, and recipes come to life in this nifty and thrifty holiday portfolio using decorative scrapbook paper and adornments! Local crafter and artist Cherie Breaux returns to show you how to create a timeless portfolio to store your favorite, cherished items. We will provide the supplies. All you need to bring is yourself and a friend! This Fall-la-la-folio will be the perfect gift to yourself or loved ones to enjoy for many years to come. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, November 14 at 2:30 p.m. -- Mixed Media Collage Art (Ages 12-18)
Channel your inner artist! Create a fun collage using a variety of mixed media items like magazines, paint, newsprint, and more! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, November 14 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, November 15 at 1:00 p.m. -- Stupid Sock Creatures (Ages 18+)
Transform ordinary socks into sock creatures. Join us at the library for this two-part class and begin learning how to create your own unique creatures. Make a truly unique gift! All materials provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m. -- ESL for Beginners (Ages 18+)
Do you know an adult (18 years or older) who would like to learn to speak and read English? If so, please tell them about the Library’s English as a Second Language program. Contact us for details on future enrollment. The class is free, and the library will supply all materials. For further information, contact Lee Cline at 225-686-4118. Para asistencia en español llame a Ruby Garcia 985-634--1726. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, November 16 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, November 17 at 10:00 a.m. -- Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Walk-In Clinic (Ages 18+)
Free legal help is available for eligible library patrons through a new partnership between Livingston Parish Library and Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. This service is free to low-income families and individuals with civil legal issues. Walk-in clinics will be held once a month at the Main Branch (Livingston) and Denham Springs-Walker Branch from August 2022 through December 2022. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, November 17 at 5:00 p.m. -- Tea Rex Tea Party (Ages 5-7)
Calling all Tea-rannosauruses! Join us for a dainty celebration with cretaceous crafts and prehistoric party games! Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, November 21 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, November 23 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, November 24 at 10:00 a.m. -- Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Walk-In Clinic (Ages 18+)
Free legal help is available for eligible library patrons through a new partnership between Livingston Parish Library and Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. This service is free to low-income families and individuals with civil legal issues. Walk-in clinics will be held once a month at the Main Branch (Livingston) and Denham Springs-Walker Branch from August 2022 through December 2022. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, November 28 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, November 29 at 10:30 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads both fiction and nonfiction that is interesting in our modern world. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, November 29 at 6:00 p.m. -- ESL for Beginners (Ages 18+)
Do you know an adult (18 years or older) who would like to learn to speak and read English? If so, please tell them about the Library’s English as a Second Language program. Contact us for details on future enrollment. The class is free, and the library will supply all materials. For further information, contact Lee Cline at 225-686-4118. Para asistencia en español llame a Ruby Garcia 985-634--1726. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, November 30 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Albany-Springfield Branch
Friday, November 4 at 2:00 p.m. -- Stenciled Painted Bag (Ages 18+)
Prepare for all the books your going to carry as the weather gets nicer. We will decorate a bag with a pretty fall motif, join us! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, November 10 at 5:30 p.m. -- Beaded Wind Chimes (Ages 12-18)
Spruce up your space with beads and bells! Teens are invited to create their own hanging, beaded wind chime. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, November 15 at 5:00 p.m. -- Holiday Card Making with the Cricut (Ages 18+)
Take your holiday card making skills to the next level by crafting these layered 3D cards using our Cricut machine! We'll provide all the materials necessary, so come craft with us and learn something new. Basic computer knowledge is a pre-requisite. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, November 17 at 5:45 p.m. -- Feeding Young Minds (All Ages)
Mealtime is family time! In partnership with Livingston Parish Library, Mighty Moms presents a new program to help feed the minds, bodies, and mealtime traditions of families in Livingston Parish. Learn how you can enrich your family mealtimes and leave with a meal kit supplied by Mighty Moms. The meal kit includes all the necessary ingredients for four family meals, recipe cards with QR codes to the how-to cooking videos produced by Mighty Moms, family game suggestions, nutrition tips, and conversation starters. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Friday, November 18 at 10:30 a.m. -- Stenciled Painted Bag (Ages 18+)
Prepare for all the books your going to carry as the weather gets nicer. We will decorate a bag with a pretty fall motif, join us! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Saturday, November 19 at 11:00 a.m. -- Holiday Card Making with the Cricut (Ages 18+)
Take your holiday card making skills to the next level by crafting these layered 3D cards using our Cricut machine! We'll provide all the materials necessary, so come craft with us and learn something new. Basic computer knowledge is a pre-requisite. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, November 22 at 2:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars: Energy (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! This month, we will explore Newton’s three laws of motion, potential energy, and kinetic energy. Attendees will also participate in a special craft creating popsicle stick catapults. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Wednesday, November 23 at 10:30 a.m. -- Tea Rex Tea Party (Ages 5-7)
Calling all Tea-rannosauruses! Join us for a dainty celebration with cretaceous crafts and prehistoric party games! Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Monday, November 28 at 10:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, December 13 at 5:00 p.m. -- Fall-la-la-folio… with Cherie Breaux (Ages 18+)
Make your memories, journal entries, and recipes come to life in this nifty and thrifty holiday portfolio using decorative scrapbook paper and adornments! Local crafter and artist Cherie Breaux returns to show you how to create a timeless portfolio to store your favorite, cherished items. We will provide the supplies. All you need to bring is yourself and a friend! This Fall-la-la-folio will be the perfect gift to yourself or loved ones to enjoy for many years to come. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
Tuesday, November 1 at 2:00 p.m. -- Word Basics (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, November 2 at 2:00 p.m. -- Excel Basics (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, November 2 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, November 3 at 6:00 p.m. -- Tea Rex Tea Party (Ages 5-7)
Calling all Tea-rannosauruses! Join us for a dainty celebration with cretaceous crafts and prehistoric party games! Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Saturday, November 5 at 10:00 a.m. -- Family Firehouse Fun Day (All Ages)
Join us at the library as we have some fun with the heroes from the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5! We will have a special storytime and craft with guest firefighters, get up close and personal with a fire engine, and meet the district mascot. Plus, you'll get to experience a burning house simulation, learn all about fire safety, and so much more. Don't miss this fun, family-friendly event presented by Fire District 5 in partnership with Livingston Parish Library! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, November 7 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, November 7 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, November 8 at 2:00 p.m. -- Internet Basics (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, November 8 at 2:00 p.m. -- Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Walk-In Clinic (Ages 18+)
Free legal help is available for eligible library patrons through a new partnership between Livingston Parish Library and Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. This service is free to low-income families and individuals with civil legal issues. Walk-in clinics will be held once a month at the Main Branch (Livingston) and Denham Springs-Walker Branch from August 2022 through December 2022. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, November 9 at 2:00 p.m. -- Seaux Easy (Ages 18+)
Bring your sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project - easy enough to finish in two hours. Please register to find out about this month's sewing project. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, November 9 at 5:00 p.m. -- Beaded Wind Chimes (Ages 12-18)
Spruce up your space with beads and bells! Teens are invited to create their own hanging, beaded wind chime. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, November 10 at 6:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars: Energy (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! This month, we will explore Newton’s three laws of motion, potential energy, and kinetic energy. Attendees will also participate in a special craft creating popsicle stick catapults. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Friday, November 11 at 2:00 p.m. -- Table-Top Scarecrow (Ages 18+)
Just for fun we're going to repurpose some tin cans to hold your own tabletop scarecrow. Join us as we snip, glue, and tie: moss, cornhusks, nuts, and all sorts of bits from nature to create a one-of-a-kind decoration for your autumn table. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Saturday, November 12 at 9:30 a.m. -- Free Practice ACT by Princeton Review (Ages 12-18)
Take a FREE ACT Practice Test from the Princeton Review! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, November 14 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, November 14 at 5:00 p.m. -- Basic Computer Skills (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, November 16 at 2:00 p.m. -- Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18+)
Tie a string around your finger so you don’t forget to attend the new Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker branch. All experience levels are welcome. Beginners will get one on one attention and we have crochet hooks and yarn to use while you're learning. All others bring your projects and questions and enjoy swapping ideas! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, November 16 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, November 17 at 6:00 p.m. -- Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8)
Get on your coziest pajamas and head to the library, because every last Thursday of the month, Livingston Parish Library is hosting Pajama Storytime for babies through age 8. Storytime helps develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun before saying, "Good night!" Storytimes feature stories read aloud and can include songs, finger plays, puppets, and crafts among other activities. Come join the fun! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Friday, November 18 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children ages 0-5 and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, November 21 at 2:00 p.m. -- Windows 10 (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, November 21 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, November 21 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, November 22 at 2:00 p.m. -- Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Walk-In Clinic (Ages 18+)
Free legal help is available for eligible library patrons through a new partnership between Livingston Parish Library and Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. This service is free to low-income families and individuals with civil legal issues. Walk-in clinics will be held once a month at the Main Branch (Livingston) and Denham Springs-Walker Branch from August 2022 through December 2022. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, November 23 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Book Club (Ages 12-18)
The DSW Teen Book Club reads fiction and nonfiction books across a variety of genres. Their mission is to read new and classic selections that help club members stay active in their literary pursuits and broaden their scope. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, November 28 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, November 29 at 6:00 p.m. -- commUNITY Book Tasting (Ages 18+)
Are you stuck in a reading rut? Have you been reading the same genre over and over again and you're just ready to see what else is out there without jumping head first? Come to our Book Tasting! You'll get a chance to "taste" a little of several different genres and maybe check-out a book that's completely different from your norm! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, November 30 at 5:00 p.m. -- Mixed Media Collage Art (Ages 12-18)
Channel your inner artist! Create a fun collage using a variety of mixed media items like magazines, paint, newsprint, and more! Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
South Branch
Tuesday, November 1 at 10:30 a.m. -- Joyful Reads Book Club (Ages 18+)
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join us for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at our Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month we will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, November 3 at 5:30 p.m. -- Fall-la-la-folio… with Cherie Breaux (Ages 18+)
Make your memories, journal entries, and recipes come to life in this nifty and thrifty holiday portfolio using decorative scrapbook paper and adornments! Local crafter and artist Cherie Breaux returns to show you how to create a timeless portfolio to store your favorite, cherished items. We will provide the supplies. All you need to bring is yourself and a friend! This Fall-la-la-folio will be the perfect gift to yourself or loved ones to enjoy for many years to come. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, November 10 at 5:30 p.m. -- commUNITY Book Tasting (Ages 18+)
Are you stuck in a reading rut? Have you been reading the same genre over and over again and you're just ready to see what else is out there without jumping head first? Come to our Book Tasting! You'll get a chance to "taste" a little of several different genres and maybe check-out a book that's completely different from your norm! Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, November 15 at 5:30 p.m. -- Tea Rex Tea Party (Ages 5-7)
Calling all Tea-rannosauruses! Join us for a dainty celebration with cretaceous crafts and prehistoric party games! Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, November 17 at 5:30 p.m. -- Designer Pumpkin Painting (Ages 18+)
So, you'd like a unique pumpkin this year? Come paint with us! Bring your pumpkin and creative ideas, or follow along with the designs we have in store to make an exquisite looking Halloween decoration! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, November 29 at 5:30 p.m. -- Mixed Media Collage Art (Ages 12-18)
Channel your inner artist! Create a fun collage using a variety of mixed media items like magazines, paint, newsprint, and more! Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Watson Branch
Tuesday, November 1 at 5:30 p.m. -- Stenciled Painted Bag (Ages 18+)
Prepare for all the books your going to carry as the weather gets nicer. We will decorate a bag with a pretty fall motif, join us! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, November 3 at 3:00 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, November 3 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Friday, November 4 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
Tuesday, November 8 at 10:00 a.m. -- Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, November 8 at 6:00 p.m. -- Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
Thursday, November 10 at 5:30 p.m. -- Tea Rex Tea Party (Ages 5-7)
Calling all Tea-rannosauruses! Join us for a dainty celebration with cretaceous crafts and prehistoric party games! Refreshments will be provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, November 15 at 5:00 p.m. -- commUNITY Book Tasting (Ages 18+)
Are you stuck in a reading rut? Have you been reading the same genre over and over again and you're just ready to see what else is out there without jumping head first? Come to our Book Tasting! You'll get a chance to "taste" a little of several different genres and maybe check-out a book that's completely different from your norm! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, November 17 at 3:00 p.m. -- Mixed Media Collage Art (Ages 12-18)
Channel your inner artist! Create a fun collage using a variety of mixed media items like magazines, paint, newsprint, and more! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Friday, November 18 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
Saturday, November 19 at 6:00 p.m. -- Outdoor commUNITY Movie – Minions: The Rise of Gru (All Ages)
Watch the untold story of one twelve-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain. Join us for an outdoor showing of Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG) to see greatness unfold. Popcorn and hot chocolate provided. Please bring your own chairs or blankets to make yourself comfortable. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, December 6 at 5:30 p.m. -- Fall-la-la-folio… with Cherie Breaux (Ages 18+)
Make your memories, journal entries, and recipes come to life in this nifty and thrifty holiday portfolio using decorative scrapbook paper and adornments! Local crafter and artist Cherie Breaux returns to show you how to create a timeless portfolio to store your favorite, cherished items. We will provide the supplies. All you need to bring is yourself and a friend! This Fall-la-la-folio will be the perfect gift to yourself or loved ones to enjoy for many years to come. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Virtual Programming
Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. -- Autumn Crafts for Everyone (All Ages)
Autumn is in the air! Time for crisp leaves, pumpkin spice, and fun fall crafts! Tune in virtually for some seasonal fun with the library. Get a kit from the library while supplies last. This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
