Closures
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date(s).
-- Monday, September 5 for Labor Day
Storytimes
Every week, Livingston Parish Library branches offer storytimes for babies through age 5. Storytimes help develop pre-reading skills while children and their caregivers have lots of fun! We read books, present puppet shows, sing songs, play games, and make cool crafts.
Main Branch in Livingston, Albany-Springfield Branch, South Branch, & Watson Branch
-- Storytime (Babies - age 5)
-- Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
-- Baby & Toddler Storytime (Babies - age 2)
-- Every Monday at 10:30 a.m.
In-Person Branch Events
Main Branch in Livingston
Wednesday, September 7 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, September 8 at 10:00 a.m. -- Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Walk-In Clinic (Ages 18+)
Free legal help is available for eligible library patrons through a new partnership between Livingston Parish Library and Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. This service is free to low-income families and individuals with civil legal issues. Walk-in clinics will be held once a month at the Main Branch (Livingston) and Denham Springs-Walker Branch from August 2022 through December 2022. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, September 12 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, September 13 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, September 14 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Saturday, September 17 at 10:00 a.m. -- Clothespin Dragonfly (Ages 18+)
Dragonflies symbolize autumn. They are associated with luck, harmony, and prosperity among many others. Join us in creating a wall hanging of this magical insect out of clothespins. We’ll turn the ordinary into the extraordinary. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, September 19 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, September 19 at 2:30 p.m. -- Stickerpalooza (Ages 12-18)
Learn to make your own DIY stickers using simple materials you can find at home! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, September 20 at 5:30 p.m. -- Diary of a Wimpy Kid Party (Ages 8-11)
Let’s celebrate the upcoming release of Book 17 - Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Thunderstruck. Join us for games and laughs as we party! Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, September 21 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, September 26 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, September 27 at 10:30 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Main Branch Adult Book Club reads both fiction and nonfiction that is interesting in our modern world. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, September 28 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen After School (Ages 12-18)
Join us every Monday and Wednesday for games, movies and snacks after school! We will have lots to do and friends to meet. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, September 29 at 5:30 p.m. -- Roald Dahl Day (Ages 5-9)
Every year on September 13th, kids and kids-at-heart honor beloved children’s author Roald Dahl on his birthday. Join us to celebrate with crafts and activities inspired by Dahl’s most famous works. Children are encouraged, but not required, to come in their best Dahl-inspired attire. Registration required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, October 4 at 5:00 p.m. -- Beginner’s Watercolor Painting w/ Heidi Lindsley (Ages 18+)
Have you ever wanted to learn how to paint with watercolors? Join us with local art instructor Heidi Lindsley as she guides us through painting a fall-inspired pumpkin scene. All supplies provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Main Branch in Livingston at (225) 686-4160 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Albany-Springfield Branch
Thursday, September 8 at 5:30 p.m. -- Diary of a Wimpy Kid Party (Ages 8-11)
Let’s celebrate the upcoming release of Book 17 - Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Thunderstruck. Join us for games and laughs as we party! Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Friday, September 9 at 2:00 p.m. -- Window Jewels (Ages 18+)
Add some sparkle to the sunshine in your window! We’ll provide everything you need to create a stunning beaded suncatcher to make the most of the last long days of Summer. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, September 13 at 6:00 p.m. -- Beginner Cricut Class (Ages 18+)
Come to the library to learn some Cricut basics and get the chance for some hands-on experience. You’ll even get to Cricut your own design to put on a coffee mug! Basic computer skills are required for this class. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, September 15 at 5:30 p.m. -- Scrabble Craft Party (Ages 12-18)
Calling out to all word nerds! Join us for Scrabble themed fun where you can make your own fridge magnets with Scrabble tiles and play word games with friends. Registration required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Saturday, September 17 at 11:00 a.m. -- Beginner Cricut Class (Ages 18+)
Come to the library to learn some Cricut basics and get the chance for some hands-on experience. You’ll even get to Cricut your own design to put on a coffee mug! Basic computer skills are required for this class. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, September 20 at 5:00 p.m. -- Beginner’s Watercolor Painting w/ Heidi Lindsley (Ages 18+)
Have you ever wanted to learn how to paint with watercolors? Join us with local art instructor Heidi Lindsley as she guides us through painting a fall-inspired pumpkin scene. All supplies provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, September 22 at 5:30 p.m. -- Roald Dahl Day (Ages 5-9)
Every year on September 13th, kids and kids-at-heart honor beloved children’s author Roald Dahl on his birthday. Join us to celebrate with crafts and activities inspired by Dahl’s most famous works. Children are encouraged, but not required, to come in their best Dahl-inspired attire. Registration required. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Monday, September 26 at 10:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. Please contact the Albany-Springfield Branch at (225) 686-4130 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Denham Springs-Walker Branch
Thursday, September 1 at 6:00 p.m. -- Fall & Winter Gardening and Plant Swap (Ages 18+)
Want to keep your green thumb busy after the weather cools down? Don’t think your thumb is very green? Come hear what the Master Gardeners from the LSU AgCenter have to say about planting during the mild Louisiana fall and winter months. Take part in our plant swap; bring some from home or take something new for your yard. Our featured guest for this program will be Ms. Lucy Barilleau. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, September 6 at 2:00 p.m. -- Computer Basics (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, September 6 at 2:00 p.m. -- Southeast Louisiana Legal Services Walk-In Clinic (Ages 18+)
Free legal help is available for eligible library patrons through a new partnership between Livingston Parish Library and Southeast Louisiana Legal Services. This service is free to low-income families and individuals with civil legal issues. Walk-in clinics will be held once a month at the Main Branch (Livingston) and Denham Springs-Walker Branch from August 2022 through December 2022. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, September 6 at 5:30 p.m. -- Digital Media Lab: Find Your Voice at the Library (Ages 12-18)
The Digital Media Lab presents: "Find Your Voice at the Library". Teens are invited to join us for hands-on learning sessions about digital music, podcasting, video recording, and editing. Learn how to use FL Studio, OpenShot, and Audacity to bring your ideas to life and make your voice heard! Session One: Introduction to Digital Music Making. Registration required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, September 7 at 2:00 p.m. -- Word Basics (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, September 7 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, September 8 at 6:00 p.m. -- Roald Dahl Day (Ages 5-9)
Every year on September 13th, kids and kids-at-heart honor beloved children’s author Roald Dahl on his birthday. Join us to celebrate with crafts and activities inspired by Dahl’s most famous works. Children are encouraged, but not required, to come in their best Dahl-inspired attire. Registration required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, September 12 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, September 12 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m. -- GeauxJobs: Pathway to Employment (Ages 18+)
Come join us for this timely overview of the job search journey as GeauxJobs keeps you up-to-date on how to maximize your results. From collecting the required documents, learning about a specific industry and targeting your resume to maximizing your interview, GeauxJobs will keep you informed. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, September 13 at 2:00 p.m. -- Field of Sunflowers Painting (Ages 18+)
Sunflowers shout their joy! They usher out the dog days of summer. Join us to celebrate their beauty in this painting class that uses everything except brushes. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, September 13 at 5:30 p.m. -- Digital Media Lab: Find Your Voice at the Library (Ages 12-18)
The Digital Media Lab presents: "Find Your Voice at the Library". Teens are invited to join us for hands-on learning sessions about digital music, podcasting, video recording, and editing. Learn how to use FL Studio, OpenShot, and Audacity to bring your ideas to life and make your voice heard! Session Two: Introduction to Video Editing. Registration required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, September 14 at 2:00 p.m. -- Seaux Easy (Ages 18+)
Bring your sewing machine for a friendly sit-and-sew at the library. Every month will feature a different project - easy enough to finish in two hours. In September we will make a chenille potholder from soft flannel - we'll provide the fabric this time! Look for future projects and supply lists on our website. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, September 14 at 5:00 p.m. -- Scrabble Craft Party (Ages 12-18)
Calling out to all word nerds! Join us for Scrabble themed fun where you can make your own fridge magnets with Scrabble tiles and play word games with friends. Registration required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, September 15 at 11:00 a.m. -- Book Club (Ages 18+)
We are delighted to be meeting for Book Club again! Come check out the variety of books we will be reading and discussing this Fall; everything from dogs to Dickens. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, September 15 at 6:00 p.m. -- STEM Superstars: Optics (Ages 8-11)
Interested in learning more about science, technology, engineering, and math? Join us every month for a lesson and fun activity related to a STEM concept! This month, we will be exploring optics, the science of light, and making a fun kaleidoscope craft! Registration required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, September 19 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, September 19 at 5:00 p.m. -- Excel Basics (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, September 20 at 2:00 p.m. -- Intermediate Excel (Ages 18+)
Are you interested in learning how to use a computer? Need to learn how to type a paper or create a resume? Wanting to learn how to make address labels on a spreadsheet? Want to create your own address book and other fun things on a computer like pictures with designs? Also, learn how to save information in a way that can’t be adjusted or changed such as a portable document format. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, September 20 at 5:30 p.m. -- Digital Media Lab: Find Your Voice at the Library (Ages 12-18)
The Digital Media Lab presents: "Find Your Voice at the Library". Teens are invited to join us for hands-on learning sessions about digital music, podcasting, video recording, and editing. Learn how to use FL Studio, OpenShot, and Audacity to bring your ideas to life and make your voice heard! Session Three: Introduction to Podcasting. Registration required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, September 21 at 2:00 p.m. -- Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18+)
Tie a string around your finger so you don’t forget to attend the new Hooks & Loops Crochet Club at Denham Springs-Walker Branch. All experience levels are welcome, from beginner to expert. Beginners will learn to make a pot holder. All other levels can work on their own or join in on a group project. Hooks and yarn will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, September 21 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, September 26 at 9:45 a.m. -- Book Babies (Ages 0-2)
Book Babies, our storytime for babies and toddlers, focuses on developing early literacy skills - those skills necessary in order to begin to learn to read. Older siblings are welcomed to attend and are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal friend so they can play along. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Monday, September 26 at 5:30 p.m. -- Board Game Night (Ages 12+)
Board gaming is exploding as a hobby. Join us at the library to try out our collection, which features something for everyone: traditional, casual, & strategy games. We also have space available for tabletop role-playing as well. Registration is required. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Wednesday, September 28 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Book Club: September Romance (Ages 12-18)
The Denham Springs-Walker Teen Book Club reads fiction and nonfiction books across a variety of genres. Their mission is to read new and classic selections that help club members stay active in their literary pursuits and broaden their scope. Please contact the Denham Springs-Walker Branch at (225) 686-4140 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
South Branch
Thursday, September 1 at 5:30 p.m. -- Threadition: Hand Embroidery for Beginners (Ages 18+)
Start (or reintroduce) a “threadition” for your family by learning to embroider by hand. This ancient art form was once an everyday practice, but has been all but forgotten. Now, you can learn some of the stitches and techniques that your grandmothers or great grandmothers used to make beautiful art. From decorating useful items like napkins or pillowcases to creating samplers and wall hangings, the applications for this art are unlimited. Registration required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, September 6 at 10:30 a.m. -- Joyful Reads Book Club (Ages 18+)
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, join us for coffee and a lively discussion at the South Branch Library at our Joyful Reads Book Club. Each month we will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, September 13 at 5:30 p.m. -- Roald Dahl Day (Ages 5-9)
Every year on September 13th, kids and kids-at-heart honor beloved children’s author Roald Dahl on his birthday. Join us to celebrate with crafts and activities inspired by Dahl’s most famous works. Children are encouraged, but not required, to come in their best Dahl-inspired attire. Registration required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, September 15 at 5:30 p.m. -- Threadition: Hand Embroidery for Beginners (Ages 18+)
Start (or reintroduce) a “threadition” for your family by learning to embroider by hand. This ancient art form was once an everyday practice, but has been all but forgotten. Now, you can learn some of the stitches and techniques that your grandmothers or great grandmothers used to make beautiful art. From decorating useful items like napkins or pillowcases to creating samplers and wall hangings, the applications for this art are unlimited. Registration required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, September 15 at 5:30 p.m. -- Clothespin Dragonfly (Ages 18+)
Dragonflies symbolize autumn. They are associated with luck, harmony, and prosperity among many others. Join us in creating a wall hanging of this magical insect out of clothespins. We’ll turn the ordinary into the extraordinary. Registration is required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, September 20 at 5:30 p.m. -- Scrabble Craft Party (Ages 12-18)
Calling out to all word nerds! Join us for Scrabble themed fun where you can make your own fridge magnets with Scrabble tiles and play word games with friends. Registration required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, September 29 at 5:30 p.m. -- Bookies Book Club (Ages 18+)
The South Branch Bookies slogan is “You can bet on our books!” and our motto is "Enhance. Enrich. Empower." Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering based on the book they are reading. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 6 at 5:30 p.m. -- Threadition: Hand Embroidery for Beginners (Ages 18+)
Start (or reintroduce) a “threadition” for your family by learning to embroider by hand. This ancient art form was once an everyday practice, but has been all but forgotten. Now, you can learn some of the stitches and techniques that your grandmothers or great grandmothers used to make beautiful art. From decorating useful items like napkins or pillowcases to creating samplers and wall hangings, the applications for this art are unlimited. Registration required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Thursday, October 20 at 5:30 p.m. -- Threadition: Hand Embroidery for Beginners (Ages 18+)
Start (or reintroduce) a “threadition” for your family by learning to embroider by hand. This ancient art form was once an everyday practice, but has been all but forgotten. Now, you can learn some of the stitches and techniques that your grandmothers or great grandmothers used to make beautiful art. From decorating useful items like napkins or pillowcases to creating samplers and wall hangings, the applications for this art are unlimited. Registration required. Please contact the South Branch at (225) 686-4170 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Watson Branch
Thursday, September 1 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, September 1 at 5:00 p.m. -- Teen Advisory Board (Ages 12-18)
Do you want to help out at the library? Join a Teen Advisory Board and make a difference! TAB volunteers suggest programs you would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for our young adult sections. Apply at the Library today! Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Friday, September 2 at 10:30 a.m. -- Wiggle Worms: Music & Movement (Ages 0-5)
Did you know that music and dance fosters important literacy developments in early childhood? Join us for this fun and creative program for children and their caregivers. Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Come wiggle and groove with us! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, September 6 at 5:30 p.m. -- Clothespin Dragonfly (Ages 18+)
Dragonflies symbolize autumn. They are associated with luck, harmony, and prosperity among many others. Join us in creating a wall hanging of this magical insect out of clothespins. We’ll turn the ordinary into the extraordinary. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, September 8 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, September 8 at 5:00 p.m. -- Stickerpalooza (Ages 12-18)
Learn to make your own DIY stickers using simple materials you can find at home! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m. -- Sunny-Side Up Inspirational Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Sunny Side Up Inspirational Book Club reads uplifting fiction and sometimes nonfiction that generates discussion among its diverse members. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, September 13 at 6:00 p.m. -- Spine Tinglers Book Club (Ages 18+)
The Watson Spine Tinglers Book Club reads thrilling fiction with a good mystery and some spine-tingling suspense. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details
Thursday, September 15 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, September 15 at 5:30 p.m. -- Diary of a Wimpy Kid Party (Ages 8-11)
Let’s celebrate the upcoming release of Book 17 - Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Thunderstruck. Join us for games and laughs as we party! Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, September 20 at 5:30 p.m. -- Window Jewels (Ages 18+)
Add some sparkle to the sunshine in your window! We’ll provide everything you need to create a stunning beaded suncatcher to make the most of the last long days of Summer. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, September 22 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, September 22 at 5:30 p.m. -- LEGO Club: Rocket Ships (Ages 5-11)
Calling all LEGO lovers! Each month we will host LEGO Club with a different theme. LEGOs will be provided. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for more details.
Tuesday, September 27 at 5:00 p.m. -- Beginner’s Watercolor Painting w/ Heidi Lindsley (Ages 18+)
Have you ever wanted to learn how to paint with watercolors? Join us with local art instructor Heidi Lindsley as she guides us through painting a fall-inspired pumpkin scene. All supplies provided. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Thursday, September 29 at 2:30 p.m. -- Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18)
Join us for Teen Hangout! Bring your friends or come to make new ones where everyone is welcome! Video games, activities, snacks, and more. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Tuesday, October 4 at 5:30 p.m. -- Beginner Cricut Class (Ages 18+)
Come to the library to learn some Cricut basics and get the chance for some hands-on experience. You’ll even get to Cricut your own design to put on a coffee mug! Basic computer skills are required for this class. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Friday, October 7 at 1:30 p.m. -- Beginner Cricut Class (Ages 18+)
Come to the library to learn some Cricut basics and get the chance for some hands-on experience. You’ll even get to Cricut your own design to put on a coffee mug! Basic computer skills are required for this class. Registration is required. Please contact the Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180 or visit the LPL online at www.mylpl.info for details.
Virtual Programming
Thursday, September 8 at 10:00 a.m. -- Dear Local Author: Lindsey Duga (Ages 8-18)
Want to know more about the author behind the book jacket? Catch LPL’s interview with Baton Rouge-regional author, Lindsey Duga, to learn about her publication journey. She will conclude with a read-aloud excerpt of her latest book, Ghost in the Headlights. Fill out a question card at the youth services desk for Lindsey Duga and she may answer it during the interview! This virtual program will take place on all Library social media channels on the scheduled date and time. Visit www.mylpl.info/virtual for details.
