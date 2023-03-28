South Live Oak Elementary will host its annual Arts & Crafts Festival during a three-day run March 30 - April 1.
Consider coming to the event and see what all the donations, letters, and excitement have been about. The festival will be held on campus.
The event will include festival rides, a talent show, raffle baskets, food trucks, games, concessions, craft vendors, a red carpet fashion show, jambalaya dinners, a spelling bee, kickball games, and more.
Tickets are currently on sale in the office for $1.25 per ticket, sold in increments of 4. After 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, tickets will double the cost.
South Live Oak Elementary is located at 8400 Cecil Drive in Watson. For more information on the Cajun Arts & Crafts Festival, call (225) 667-9330.
"As always, South Live Oak appreciates your support, cooperation, and love of your community and child's education," the school said. "We would not be one of the top schools in Livingston Parish without the families that support our school and the town of Watson. This is our time to give back by hosting family fun events that also help us provide for the education of your children. We are LIVE OAK!"
Below is the schedule of events.
Thursday, March 30 (5-8 p.m.)
– Festival rides
– Talent show (5:30 p.m.)
– Raffle baskets (drawing at 6 p.m.)
– Food Trucks: That's a Wrap , Tre's Street Kitchen, Jake's Tacos, Heavenly Cotton Candy, Louisiana Lemonade, Elisa's Cuban Coffee & Kitchen, and City Gelato.
Friday, March 31 (1-8 p.m.)
– Festival rides
– Games: Spacewalks, face painting, hair painting, and more
– Concessions: hot dogs, pizza, nachos, Frito pies, chips, fresh popcorn, snow cones, candy, soft drinks, and water (cash only)
– Craft vendors (1-5 p.m.)
– Red Carpet Fashion Show (6 p.m. under the pavilion)
– Raffle baskets (drawing at 6 p.m.)
Saturday, April 1 (10 a.m. - 8 p.m.)
– Festival rides
– Games
– Concessions
– Craft Vendors (1-5 p.m.)
– Raffle baskets (drawing at 6 p.m.)
– Live Auction: More than 40 items ( begins at 12 p.m.)
– Jambalaya dinners (pickup from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.)
– Spelling Bee (first grade at 9 a.m., followed by grades second, third, and fourth respectively)
– 3rd grade & 4th grade Kickball Games (3 p.m. on the back field behind school)
– 2nd grade Educational Fear Factor (4 p.m.)
