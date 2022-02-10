Krewe of Barkus
The City of Walker will host its first Pet (canine) Parade along the walking trails of Sidney Hutchinson Park on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The parade will roll at 11 a.m. Following the parade, there will be live Zydeco music, food vendors, and activities. For registration and rules, email sandi.mcgrew@walker-la.gov. Registration proceeds will be donated to the Walker Animal Shelter.
Krewe of Denham Springs
The Krewe of Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 3 p.m. The route will start at Denham Springs High School and continue straight down Range Avenue to Veterans Avenue. The theme of this year’s parade is “Roll Out the Red Carpet.” Awards will be given in the following categories: Best Parade Theme, Most Mardi Gras Spirit, Best Costumes, and Bigger is Better (10 points each.) Winners will be chosen by the Parade Staff Judges. The Krewe of Denham Springs was organized in November of 1980 to provide a family oriented, fun filled, local observance of Mardi Gras in the Denham Springs community, according to its website. Since its inception, the Krewe has become more organized, the size of the Krewe has varied as individual krewes formed, combined and disbanded through the years and the economy has turned sour. Each year, the Krewe of Denham Springs puts on a parade through downtown Denham Springs, throws a Mardi Gras ball for members and guests, and has an after party to celebrate the King and Queen after each parade. We strive to provide family fun for the community while having a good time ourselves, all in the spirit of Mardi Gras. Through 1981 to 2021, there have been up to 35 individual krewes to join the Krewe of Denham Springs.
Krewe of Tickfaw Parade
The Krewe of Tickfaw’s Annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade will be held Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. The krewe is seeking sponsorships. All proceeds go to the Springfield Fire Department. Floats can be decorated with anything that shows your Louisiana pride and the strength we have shown over the past years. The 2022 Krewe of Tickfaw King and Queen are William T. Adcock “Bill” and his wife, Patty, who have been residents of the Killian and Springfield communities over the past 25 years. For more information, contact committee members for information: Renee Harrell (985) 969-1068, Christina Pierce (985) 974-4762, Kimberly Gill (504) 915-1347 or Kristin Hutchinson (985) 974-7017.
Krewe of Diversion
The Krewe of Diversion’s 27th annual boat parade will set sail at noon on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. All proceeds raised from boat entries, donations, a silent auction, food sales and T-shirt sales will go toward St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, through Louisiana Friends Against Childhood Cancer (LFACC). Registration will be at Manny’s Bar and Grill in Maurepas on Friday, Feb. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. The cost of entry is $35 per boat, and checks can be made payable to LFACC. Food and St. Jude items will be sold at Manny’s starting at noon the day of the parade, and the live auction starts at 5:30 p.m. (or after all participating parade boats are back at Manny’s). For more information, call David or Vivian Stevens at (225) 939-2135 or (225) 324-5695.
Medieval Dinner Theater Fundraiser
Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs will present a Medieval Dinner Theater Fundraiser over a four-day run Feb. 17-20, 2022. The program will begin at 7 p.m. Feb. 17-19 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 20. All performances will be held at the Green Barn at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds. It will be an evening filled with merriment, mirth and music! General seating is $35 per ticket, and tickets can be purchased at www.lpcsing.org. There are also sponsorship opportunities available: Front Row Sponsorship (The Royal Table, four seats, $500) and Second Row Sponsorship (he Knight’s Table, four seats, $400). All proceeds will benefit Livingston Parish Children’s Choirs. For more information, email info@lpccsing.org.
AARP Defensive Driving Class
An AARP 55 Alive Defensive Driving class will be held for seniors on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Livingston Council on Aging, located at 949 Government Drive in Denham Springs. The cost of the class will be $15.00 for AARP members and $20.00 for non-members. Classes are limited to 20 people. Please call Sheri at 664-0664 or 664-9343 for further information.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers is a senior citizen travel group, ages 50 years and up. The group is now registering for their 2022 trips. The group will have four trips to choose from. A $75 deposit per trip will hold your spot on the tour bus. Covid shots are required. Seniors may choose one or more of our trips. Trips for 2022 are the following: The Ark, May 1-7; Mount Rushmore June 24-July 4; Pigeon Forge, Sept. 5-10; and Myrtle Beach, Oct. 9-15. For more information see www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Vance and Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930 or (225) 333-2790.
Livingston Parish Library closure
All branches of the Livingston Parish Library will be closed on the following date for the Mardi Gras holiday: Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
LPLTC Car Show
The Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center will hold its annual Car Show from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. The car show will be held at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker. Spectator parking will be at Northshore Community College, located at 11640 Burgess Avenue in Walker. Along with a car show, activities include a bounce house, music, door prizes, $5 jambalaya, popcorn, face painting, pickles and “Pop-cycles.” There is a $25 fee for those who wish to showcase a vehicle, and registration is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and includes jambalaya. Visit carshowpro.com to preregister.
Paper Bead Making Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish and the Livingston Parish Library are sponsoring a free paper bead making class. The classes will be taught by the ACLP 2020 Artist of the Year, Cherie Ducote-Breaux. Everyone will leave with enough finished beads to make a piece of jewelry. The classes are part of the adult learning classes featured at the Livingston Parish Public Libraries. Please contact your local library to reserve your space. Space is limited. The number for the main library is (225) 686-4100. The classes are scheduled as followed: South Branch, 5:30 p.m. on March 3; Watson Branch, 5:30 p.m. on March 15; Main Branch, 5:30 p.m. on March 24; Albany-Springfield Branch, 5:30 p.m. on March 29; Denham Springs-Walker Branch, 2 p.m. on April 5. A makeup class will be held at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish’s gallery at 1 p.m. on April 10.
Hall of Fame nominations
The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame and title sponsor Hood Dental Care are pleased to announce the nomination window for the next class of inductees. Nominations for the Class of 2022 will be accepted from Feb. 1 through March 31. The induction banquet for the Class of 2022 will be held on Sept. 8 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. In addition to being honored at the banquet, inductees will also be presented at halftime of the DSHS-Glen Oaks football game on Sept. 9 in Yellow Jacket Stadium.
(To place an item in the Coming Up section, please email david@lpn1898.com.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.