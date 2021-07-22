Four Seasons Farmers Market
Are you looking for straight off the farm fruits and vegetables? Locally grown honey, fresh baked bread and bakery goods, jams, jellies, kettle corn and more? The Four Seasons Farmers Market will be at the City of Denham Springs Parking lot, located at 116 North Range Avenue, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. - noon. We might start out small but with your help we can grow! Our goal is to eventually provide your family with veggies, meats and seafood, along with many other local foods and seasonings. Thanks for supporting local farmers and vendors!
Grandmother Marguerite’s Trunk
Old City Hall is hosting six presentations of “Grandmother Marguerite’s Trunk” this summer. In each presentation, Grandmother Marguerite portrays life as it was in different periods of our history. The next presentation is at 10 a.m. on July 24 and is entitled “Civil War – Women’s Perspective.” Suggested ages are 10 and older. Another performance will be July 31, “WWII – The Home Front” (ages 10+). All performances are free to the public. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Call (225) 667-7512 to make reservations and for further information. Old City Hall Museum and Tourist Center is located at 115 Mattie Street, Denham Springs, in the heart of the Antique District.
Denham Springs Fine Arts Association
Members of the Denham Springs Fine Arts Association will be featured in an upcoming exhibit at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish. The exhibit began Wednesday, July 14, and will end Saturday, Aug. 28. An opening reception will take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at the downtown gallery, located at 133 Hummell Street. This event is free and open to the public. Artists will be present and light refreshments will be served. For more information, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
Guys’ Night Out
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish has a great evening for a “Guy's Night Out” planned on July 27, 2021. We are teaming up with Le Chien Brewing Company to provide entertaining demonstrations for any type of interest. Event start time is 5:30 pm and will end at 8:30 p.m. This is a pre-purchase ticketed event to enter. Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish or Le Chien Brewing Company. $45 Ticket purchase will include: Appetizers will be available for guests upon arrival; 2 Beer tickets will be given at arrival for 2 beers of your choice; 1 Food ticket will be given for a Fried Pie from Pie-eyed Hand Pies Food Truck. Non-alcoholic beverages will be available throughout the event. Demonstrations: 5:30 - 6 pm - The Art of Fly Tying by local Fly-Fishing Club. This group will also be demonstrating the art of fly casting in green space next to Le Chien patio; 6 - 6:30 pm - The Art of Brewing presented by Brett Dunham of Le Chien. This is a two-part demonstration; 6:30 - 7 pm - The Art of Woodcarving presented by Doug Ennis of Bayou Best Restoration & Antiques; 7 – 7:30 pm - The Art of Leather presented by Matthew Dyer of Sword Slingers Custom Holsters; 7:30 - 8 - The Art of Brewing presented by Brett Dunham of Le Chien. For more information: 225-664-1168 / info@artslivingston.org / www.artslivingston.org ACLP Office Hours: Wednesday – Friday 10 am – 12pm and Saturday 10 am – 2 pm. Check out these artists as well as The Arts Council of Livingston Parish and Le Chien Brewing Company on Facebook and Instagram.
Classic Country Jubilee
A “Classic Country Jubilee” will be held at the Serenity Event Center in Denham Springs on Saturday, July 24. The show is scheduled for 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 each. The night of music will feature Jonah Traylor, Bethany Cullen, Tracey Pears, June Barker, Kerwin LeBlanc, Tommy Raborn, and Anita LeBlanc. The Serenity Event Center is located at 33135 LA Hwy. 16, Denham Springs, 70706.
Walker High Band mattress sale
Walker High School will be holding a mattress and adjustable bed sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 31 in the band room at Walker High School. Every purchase supports the Walker High School Band.
Public Safety Expo
The Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department is hosting its Public Safety Expo on Saturday, July 31. Scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the free event will take place in the parking lots surrounding Southeastern’s University Center. Representatives from various agencies will attend to showcase their divisions and conduct safety presentations. Safety presentations include child safety seat inspections and installations, firearms safety and situational awareness, impaired driving awareness, DNA and fingerprinting kits for kids, bicycle safety and more. Area food trucks and vendors will also be on site selling food items. Assistant Director for Business Operations Tiffany Chavers-Edwards said entry to the event and participation in the stations are free. Chavers-Edwards also said there will be a dunk tank, where participants can purchase throws to dunk a police officer. Southeastern Police Chief Michael Beckner and Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron will take turns in the booth. All proceeds collected are being donated to Tangi Crime Stoppers. Participating in the expo are Southeastern Police Department, Hammond Police Department, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, Customs and Border Patrol, Louisiana State Police, Acadian Ambulance, Canadian National Railroad, and Louisiana Army National Guard. For more information, contact the Southeastern Police Department at 985-549-2318 or police@southeastern.edu.
“Charlotte’s Web”
The Spotlight Theater Players, a local non-profit theater group in Livingston Parish, will be performing “Charlotte’s Web” at the Serenity Event Center during a four-day run Aug. 19-22, 2021. Please come out and support this cast of 20 + adults and children. It will be an outing for the whole family that you will not want to miss. Shows will be on the following dates: 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19; 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20; 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21; 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22. The Serenity Event Center is located at 33135 LA 16, Denham Springs, LA, 70706. To purchase tickets, visit www.stpds.com. For more information, call 225-315-3776.
Food Truck Festival, Fair, & Car Show
The inaugural “Food Truck Festival, Fair, & Car Show” is slated for Aug. 19-22 at North Park in Denham Springs. The fair will run all four days, with rides and food trucks galore. Innes thanked the leaders at North Park “who bent over backwards to make this happen for us.” The big day will be Saturday, Aug. 21, when visitors will be treated to a car show at 9 a.m. and live music on the big stage starting at 5 p.m. Some of the performers slated to perform are local artists The Chase Tyler Band and Ashton Gill. Other performers include Konner James and Chee-Weez. The car show is being organized by Southern Muscle Car Club, and people can register by calling Tommy Olinde at (225) 921-1782. Though admission into the festival is free, there will be costs for rides and food. People can also bring ice chests with drinks for $25 each, Innes said. To keep up with information regarding the festival, follow the “Cajun Country Jam” Facebook page.
VFW Travelers
The VFW Travelers invite all Senior Citizens ages 50 years and up to join one of our upcoming bus trips. Registration is happening now. The first trip is: The Ark Encounter, September 12-18, 2021. The second trip is: Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountains, October 18-23, 2021. To see more information visit: www.grouptrips.com/vfwtravelers or call Debbie Sutton (225) 665-2930. Do not delay as bus trips fill fast.
