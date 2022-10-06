There are many events taking place at all five branches of the Livingston Parish Library. For a complete schedule of events, click here.
Livingston Parish Fair
The annual Livingston Parish Fair will be held Oct. 1 - Oct. 9 at the Fairgrounds in the Town of Livingston. Events include the parade on Oct. 1; Pre-School Pageant on Oct. 2; exhibits (agriculture, homemaking, floral), Family Night and the 6th Grade Spelling Bee sponsored by The Livingston Parish News on Oct. 4; Field Trip Day for Grades K-12, exhibit judging, the Academic Fun Bowl, the Fun Bowl and the Talent Show on Oct. 6; School Day for LPPS, livestock judging, Older Folks Day and the PCA Rodeo on Oct. 7; the Pet Show, the Dog Show, the Horse Show, Sr. Pageant interviews and pageant competitions for all ages, the PCA Rodeo on Oct. 8; and the final day of midway rides on Oct. 9.
“Voter Suppression in Louisiana” discussion
Join us for the informative presentation: “Vote Denied: Rebels, Freedmen, and the Historical Process of Voter Suppression in Louisiana 1812-1900.” Dr. Sam Hyde of SLU, will offer a presentation that highlights the victims and perpetrators of disenfranchisement from the original Louisiana Constitution of 1812 through the mid-twentieth century. This is part of an ongoing Smithsonian series brought to the library by Denham Springs Main Street. This event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library.
Denham Springs High Haunted House
The Denham Springs High School theatre department will put on a haunted house Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, 2022, inside the school’s cafeteria. The haunted house, titled “Twisted Fairy Tales,” will run from 7-10 p.m. both nights. The price of admission is $6 per ticket or $5 for students with a DSHS student ID. Additional trips through the haunted house are $1 each. Children will only be admitted with parental permission. Younger children can enjoy the Halloween party area.
Commodity pick-up
The next St. Vincent de Paul commodities pick up will be held on October 7, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at 2151 Tower Drive, Denham Springs. It is open to all Livingston Parish residents. Bring picture ID for pick up. Those who are not currently signed up must bring their picture ID, proof of Livingston residence and proof of income. Questions: Call 225-665-1623 -This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
Revival at New Beginnings Baptist Church
A revival will be held at New Beginnings Baptist Church of Walker, located at 9768 Florida Blvd., from Sunday-Wednesday, Oct. 9-12, 2022. The Sunday morning service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Evening services will begin at 6:30 p.m. The speaker will be Mack Landry.
Enfranchisement Through the Civil Rights Movement
Join us for the informative presentation: “Enfranchisement Through the Civil Rights Movement,” Part 2 in this series. Mr. Daniel Landry will focus on the struggle of African-Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. This is part of an ongoing Smithsonian series brought to the library by Denham Springs Main Street. This event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library.
Team Erica Car Show
Team Erica is hosting a car show on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The event will take place at North Park in Denham Springs, located at Eden Church Road, Denham Springs, LA, 70726. All proceeds will go directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. There will feature classic cars, music, food, vendor booths, a 50/50 raffle, family environment, and awards at 2:30 p.m. Registration is open now. There is a $20 entree fee per car and $50 vendor booth fee. Spectators get in free. For more information on the event or to register, visit our page on Facebook, @Cruisin' Past Cancer.
Livingston Parish Book Festival
The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) is excited to announce the return of its annual book festival celebrating books, literacy, and Livingston Parish. The Livingston Parish Book Festival will be hosted on Saturday, October 15, at the Main Branch in Livingston. The seventh annual book fest will mark the return of the library’s popular event, following cancellations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The free event will feature local author discussions, book signings, live music, and free food provided by the LPL. All attendees will also receive a free book while supplies last. More information about the Seventh Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival will be released in the coming weeks. Applications are now open for interested authors and community organizations seeking to participate in the 2022 book fest. To apply, please visit the LPL website at www.mylpl.info/BookFestival and complete the appropriate online form. Please note, community organizations seeking to participate must offer services that directly affect Livingston Parish residents. For more information about this year’s festival, visit www.mylpl.info/BookFestival.
CYT Baton Rouge Fall Performances
CYT Baton Rouge would like to invite the community to their two musical theatre productions this October! The first show will be “CYT Baton Rouge presents: High School Musical,” which will bring the Disney Channel's smash hit movie musical to life on stage! This show is fun for the whole family. Don't miss this high-energy musical this Fall! Recommended for all ages. This show will run Oct. 13-16 at LSU Shaver Theater, located inside the Music & Dramatic Arts Building on Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge. The second show will be “CYT Baton Rouge presents: Charlotte's Web,” an exciting, new musical version of Charlotte's Web that brings a new dimension to E.B. White's beloved classic. Don't miss this joyous and family friendly musical that is recommended for all ages. This show will run Oct. 27-29 at Abundant Life Church, located at 206 Edgewood Drive in Denham Springs. For exact showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit www.cytbatonrouge.org/shows.
Book Discussion
Don't miss the final installment of the Smithsonian series: Book Club Discussion of “The Woman’s Hour,” by Elaine Weiss. The book, set in Nashville, TN, explores the struggles of the Antis and the Suffs seeking ratification of the 36th state to pass the 19th amendment, granting women the right to vote. This educational series has been brought to the library by Denham Springs Main Street. This event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library.
Council on Aging Garage Sale
The Livingston Council on Aging site in Livingston will hold a garage sale from 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. All donations and funds raised will go toward the organization's "stuffing stockings" program for its seniors. The Livingston Council on Aging site in Livingston is located at 20170 Ohio Street.
Hebron Baptist Church Fall Festival
Hebron Baptist Church will host its annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5-7 p.m. Join us for food and games! We will have inflatables, trunk or treat, hay rides, sweets and more. Hebron Baptist Church is located at 24063 LA Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs. For more information, call 225-665-6278 or visit hbcdenham.org.
3D printing workshop
Southeastern Livingston Center is hosting a 3D printing hands-on workshop. The workshop will be held on Friday, Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Assistant Professor of Industrial Technology Mehmet “Emre” Bahadir will lead the class on a journey into the exciting technology of 3D printing. Class Objectives will include: learn popular 3D printing technologies; gain an understanding of where 3D printing is being used and why; types of manufacturing process involved in 3D printing; understand 3D printing hardware and software; learn how to use 3D modeling and manipulate 3D models; and print a 3D project developed during workshop Participants will have access to laptops with 3D printing software, but you are welcomed to bring your own personal laptop to the class. Class size is limited to 15 attendees, so register early! Registration can be done online by visiting the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf0o-DfIXV3sxEy4grbn0Ee2WZEPPlTvnBHSeWSAfC6oxFimg/viewform.
VFW Travelers Alaska trip
The VFW Travelers invite you to sign-up for their upcoming cruise to Alaska. We will be cruising May 12-19, 2023 on the Celebrity Solstices. Price includes Airfare, cruise, port charges, government fees, taxes, transfers, Beverage Package, Gratuities, and Wifi. Outside Ocean View is $2,599. Balcony Cabin is $3,159. COVID Vaccinations and passports are required. Call Debbie Sutton for information at (225) 665-2930.
