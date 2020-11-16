The Albany-Springfield Branch of the Livingston Parish Library will reopen to the public on Tuesday, Nov. 17, the library system has announced.
The branch has been closed to the public since Nov. 10 after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It marked the second branch closure in a week for COVID-19 related reasons, following the closure of the Watson Branch on Nov. 4.
The Watson Branch reopened to the public last week, and on Tuesday, the Albany-Springfield Branch will follow suit.
“After temporarily closing in early-November, the Albany-Springfield Branch is set to reopen tomorrow,” the library announced via social media Monday afternoon.
The Livingston Parish Library system, which comprises five branches across the parish, is currently in Phase Three of its reopening plan, which mirrors the phase Gov. John Bel Edwards has set for the state.
Under Phase Three, branches are operating under normal hours of operation and occupancy is being monitored to maintain social distancing guidelines, among other mitigation measures that can be viewed by clicking here.
For more information, visit www.mylpl.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.