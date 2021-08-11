A staffer under Gov. John Bel Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Governor’s Office.
This marks the seventh positive case that Edwards’ office has disclosed since July 30.
In the latest instance, a statement said “the employee has been working offsite, and no other employees were exposed.” The employee is at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to the statement, the Governor’s Office has “a high rate of fully vaccinated staff and practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.”
The most recent announcement did not clarify if the latest staffer infected was vaccinated against COVID-19.
