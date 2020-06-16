It’s time to get wet and wild.

Parks and Recreation of Denham Springs (PARDS) recently announced that it would be reopening its water park to the public for the first time in nearly three months beginning on Monday, June 15.

The water park, located on the grounds of North Park in Denham Springs, had been closed since mid-March in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Aqua PARDS Water Park, located at 30372 Eden Church Road, will be open seven days a week. Hours will be 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Maximum capacity will be 230 people. Pricing is $6 per person for in-district customers and $9 per person for out-of-district customers.

Outdoor playgrounds, play centers, and swimming pools were allowed to resume operations when Gov. John Bel Edwards moved Louisiana into Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan on June 5.

“The water park is up and running!” PARDS said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon.

Along with reopening the water park in time for the summer break, PARDS announced in mid-May that its three parks — North Park, South Park, and L.M. Lockhart Park — would return to their regular hours after weeks of modified schedules stemming from the public health emergency.

The playgrounds at all three parks remain closed, but the restrooms at all three locations are open. Reservations are currently not being taken for pavilions, but buildings are now open at 25-percent capacity after being closed to foot traffic for nearly two months.

The Fitness and Aquatics Center and the RD3 Fitness Center reopened in May under certain mitigation measures, including limiting classes to 14 people and checking each member’s temperature upon entering. Capacity will be limited to 50 percent in all areas, staff will clean locker rooms once an hour, and sanitizer will be available throughout the facility.

For more information, call (225) 665-5405 or visit www.pardsla.com.