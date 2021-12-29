The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shortened the recommended COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods for the general public.
According to the CDC, individuals with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 can leave home after isolating for five days if they have no symptoms or their symptoms are resolving. They should also wear a well-fitting mask for an additional five days to minimize the risk of infecting others.
Individuals who have a fever should stay home until the fever resolves.
Those who have been exposed to COVID-19 and who have been boosted, completed the primary series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines within the last six months, or completed the primary series of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last two months should: wear a well-fitted mask around others for 10 days and take a COVID-19 test on day 5 or immediately if symptoms develop.
Individuals who are unvaccinated, completed the primary series of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines more than six months ago, or completed the primary series of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over two months ago should quarantine by staying home for 5 days; take a COVID-19 test on day 5 or immediately if symptoms develop; and wear a well-fitting mask for an additional 5 days after quarantine.
The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is currently reviewing newly released guidance to determine how it will apply across various settings. Quarantine and isolation are critical in staying safe and protecting others against Omicron.
“COVID-19 cases, emergency department visits and hospitalizations are sharply increasing throughout Louisiana,” LDH officials said “These alarming increases are attributable to the Omicron variant, which spreads faster than other variants and is now the dominant strain in our state.
“LDH recommends getting vaccinated and boosted, masking indoors as well as outside when distancing is not possible, and limiting your exposure to those not in your household.”
To learn about vaccination sites near you, call Louisiana's vaccine hotline at 855-453-0774. For a list of locations near you, visit https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine or text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) in English or VACUNA (822862) in Spanish.
