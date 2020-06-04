Torez Kinchen is all set up to make another stop on his basketball odyssey.
Kinchen, a former two-sport standout at Denham Springs High, committed to play at Grand View University, earlier this week. It will be Kinchen’s third school for basketball in as many seasons as he continues his college playing career.
“To me, it really doesn’t matter,” Kinchen said of traveling across the country to play. “I played AAU growing up, and I went from city to city to play ball. It’s already ingrained in me that it doesn’t really matter where I go, as long as I play. Grand View was one of the schools that showed a lot of interest and gave me a full scholarship, and you know I couldn’t pass that up.”
After playing a season at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids, Minn., in which he averaged 19 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in 25 games, Kinchen moved on to St. Cloud Technical and Community College, which is also in Minnesota.
Kinchen said he went through a period of adjustment last season.
“I felt uncomfortable for the first 10 games and me and (St. Cloud coach Andrew Cone) sat down and we talked,” Kinchen said. “He was like, ‘…you need to play your game. If somebody steps out of line and tells you something, just know that I’ve got your back, and this is our team.’”
The talk with Cone gave Kinchen a boost of confidence, and he earned a spot on the Southern All-Division team after averaging 17 points and six rebounds per game. Cone was also named the Coach of the Year.
Meanwhile, St. Cloud advanced to the Elite 8 of the NJCAA National Tournament before losing to Eastfield College, 96-63, on March 12.
“We were really doing good,” Kinchen said. “It’s just the last game, we just fell off. I felt like the team that we played and beat us, we could have beat them. They were just above us at that time. They had their head on straight, and we were just shocked by this coronavirus. They were a good team, but I feel like any other night, we could have been the No. 1 team …”
Kinchen got Grand View’s attention after Vikings assistant coach Mason Denholm saw some of Kinchen’s highlights on Twitter and told him he liked his game. On his way back from Minnesota, Kinchen stopped at the campus in Des Moines, Iowa, and took a virtual tour.
Kinchen said he also considered some other options, which included, staying home and trying out at Southern, LSU and Southeastern. Ultimately, a conversation with Grand View head coach Denis Schaefer helped him make up his mind.
“He was like, ‘man, I want to offer you a full ride,’” Kinchen said. “It shocked me because NAIA schools can’t really offer full rides.”
“It’s been back and forth, but I told my mom I don’t have to go fight for a spot. I’m already guaranteed a spot (at Grand View),” Kinchen continued. “It was the right spot for me.
“I feel like I’ve got the right group of guys around me and a good coaching staff, so I was like, ‘hey, I like this atmosphere and I like what you’re offering, so I’m going to take it.”
Although Kinchen put up solid numbers in his first two seasons in college, he’s expecting another challenge at Grand View after playing multiple guard spots at St. Cloud.
“Sometimes I feel like I was forcing a bunch a shots this year whenever I didn’t need to, so I feel like my biggest step in this upcoming offseason is trying to get my body back all the way down to maybe like 210 (pounds) and try to be (as) explosive as I can,” Kinchen said. “I think Grand View is trying to try me at the one guard, so right now, I believe I can play there, but to be an All-American, which is everybody’s dream – I know it’s for sure my dream at that level – I’m going to have to be around the best of the best and train with the best of the best.”
Since he returned to Denham Springs in early April, Kinchen said getting his workouts in has been a challenge in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Every now and then, I might go out and walk my dog, I haven’t picked up a ball in I want to say, a month,” Kinchen said.
“It’s hard not picking up a ball and actually going to shoot,” Kinchen continued. “I try to go outside every now and then to the park over there to shoot, but it’s not the same.”
He expects that to change quickly with Phase II of the state’s reopening going into effect Friday, when he’s hoping to start ramping up his conditioning.
“I want to change my game, and I want to play point guard because I’m a point guard,” Kinchen said. “No doubt I can score the ball. My biggest thing is, this offseason, I’m going to get better at just getting bigger and faster and stronger and (playing defense). I can score the ball. I’m not worried about not scoring the ball. I can always find different ways to score the ball. I feel like my weakness right now is being explosive and I need to be explosive.”
Kinchen said it’s not just about improving his game, either, noting he was going to text Shaefer and Denholm about his expectations for his new team.
“I want to make this my team,” Kinchen said. “I want to be the leader. I want to be that man that if you need something on the court, let me know. I want hold everybody accountable.”
“I feel like I was born to lead,” Kinchen continued. “That’s what Coach Mason (Denholm) and Coach Schaefer told me – ‘we just need somebody to come in here and lead us,’ so that’s my plan for the this next two years – to lead.”
“I think I met two coaches that really understand that are going to try to push me, even though it’s going to be hard at times, but I feel like really deep down, they want the best for me and they want the best for the team,” Kinchen said. “I’m very excited. Actually, if I could leave today, I’d pack up my things and leave today.”
Kinchenm who has two years of college eligibility left, is also aiming to make the community proud, noting the support he’s gotten from Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard, powerlifting coach Joe Ryan, former DSHS standout Tasmin Mitchell, his uncle, new Live Oak basketball coach Tiras Magee and Dunham basketball coach Jonathan Pixley.
“Just having positive people in your corner and in the background, that helps so much,” Kinchen said. “I’m just ready to go and ready to get this thing rolling.”
“I think I found my home,” Kinchen continued. “I want to make this my living testimony to try to help my family out after this and see if I can go overseas and play a little longer.”
