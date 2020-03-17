Livingston Parish Public Schools officials have released the district’s immediate plans for managing and addressing safety concerns and instructional learning.
LPPS Superintendent Joe Murphy outlined the school system’s plans for Monday and Tuesday in a press release sent out Saturday afternoon, saying that employees will report to work on both of those days as central office staff and administrators finalize plans for the implementation of a blended model of learning that will be announced Tuesday afternoon.
According to Murphy, it is the school system’s obligation to stay in touch with students and provide instruction, however they will not be punishing students who do not participate - meaning items will not be graded, unless otherwise noted by a teacher specifically.
“This is what the schools would be teaching during this time, we’re just trying to keep kids on track,” Murphy said.
To get the best results, Murphy encouraged families to contact their student’s school directly and email teachers if possible. Murphy outlined that the system has over 46 sites, and each site is equipped to handle a situation like the coronavirus “differently.”
You can find a full list of school sites' contact information by tapping this link ----> School contact information
The system will also be posting updates on its website, lpsb.org, as well as specific digital assistance through their 'DIGITAL HELP' page, located here.
Bryan Wax, principal of Denham Springs Junior High, outlined his school's response to the pandemic.
“We sent out a message to all of our registered phone numbers for parents, letting them know we are here to help,” Wax said. “We have paper packets here at the school which can be picked up during normal office hours, but we also have information online at our school’s website, which allows teachers to post the necessary information there.”
“The biggest thing we ask is that parents call if they have questions.”
Murphy then cited Live Oak High, which he said had the infrastructure to perform everything “online.”
Many students do not have access to internet or a phone, and with the libraries also closing amid coronavirus concerns, the schools are doing what they can to provide instructional material for all students.
Murphy said that you can Google individual school’s phone numbers, or find them on the school board’s website. The phone number for the school is usually sent home with student’s initial paperwork as well, he added.
The novel coronavirus has now reached 12 parishes in Louisiana and 171 confirmed cases, with none yet reported in Livingston Parish, according to the Department of Health.
Officials also announced the fourth death from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the latest figures released Tuesday morning. The Department of Health also reported that 457 tests have been completed by the State Lab, meaning 37.4 percent of tests have resulted in a confirmed case.
Washington Parish is the newest parish with a confirmed case of the virus, which has spread at a dizzying rate in the state. Louisiana currently has the third-highest rate of cases in the country on a per-capita basis.
Locally, Edwards’ unprecedented announcement means some 26,000 students will be out of school for the next four weeks. Murphy asked for the parents of those students to be patient, as the situation between the students, schools, state, and federal authorities remains fluid - things change on a day-to-day basis.
In Saturday’s press release, which was accompanied by a letter sent out to all LPPS employees, Murphy thanked administrators for responding “swiftly to coordinate a comprehensive plan of action that protects the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff.”
“In many ways, our community is no stranger to this [uncharted] situation,” Murphy said, referencing the district’s actions after the Great Flood of 2016 when schools were closed for the first month of the school year. “We know we have the mettle to stand strong in difficult times.”
All LPPS employees reported to work on Monday, March 16, Murphy said. All teachers and instructional employees who were regularly scheduled for professional learning workshops that day reported for those sessions as planned.
Meanwhile, central office staff used Monday to finalize a framework for schools to provide digital instructional resources, as well as printed take-home resources, for all students.
Bus drivers had their busses cleaned and disinfected, and school custodians cleaned campuses on a regular schedule, following guidelines and precautionary measures provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This comes more than a week after the school system said it would ramp up usage of its state-of-the-art disinfectant and sanitizing device, which the district has used the devices through two “flu seasons.”
The Clorox 360 Electrostatic Sprayer imparts a positive electric charge to spray droplets, causing the liquid droplets to attract to surfaces like opposite poles of a magnet. It provides a fast, highly-uniform coverage of surfaces, including areas out of the direct line of site that might be missed by conventional sprayers.
“Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of all our students, faculty and staff,” Murphy said in the press release. “We are committed to doing all that is necessary to protect the health of our school community.”
Additionally, food service workers coordinated plans on Monday to provide limited, altered services to students in need of regular meals, and school leaders and department directors will determine a plan for continuing applicable emergency services.
All district employees reported to their regularly assigned work locations the next day on Tuesday, March 17. Workers continued to be on hand, in shifts, at each school site to help parents and students in an orderly fashion, in compliance with CDC guidelines.
Murphy said he intends to communicate plans “on a regular, timely basis.” He encouraged all to monitor the school system’s website at www.lpsb.org or its social media feeds on Facebook and Twitter for more information.
“I remain confident, that as we work together, supporting one another, we will overcome whatever circumstances confront us,” he added. “Livingston Parish has a strong track record of turning challenges into opportunities.”
