The novel coronavirus has now reached 12 parishes in Louisiana and 171 confirmed cases, with none yet reported in Livingston Parish, according to the Department of Health.
Officials also announced the fourth death from the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the latest figures released Tuesday morning. The Department of Health also reported that 457 tests have been completed by the State Lab, meaning 37.4 percent of tests have resulted in a confirmed case.
Washington Parish is the newest parish with a confirmed case of the virus, which has spread at a dizzying rate in the state. Louisiana currently has the third-highest rate of cases in the country on a per-capita basis.
In an attempt to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday issued a series of measures to further limit the spread in Louisiana.
Along with the month-long ban of public gatherings of 50 or more people, Edwards ordered that all casinos, bars, movie theaters, gyms, and studios be closed through April 13. Additionally, restaurants are closed to on-site dining but may still offer take-out, drive-through and delivery services.
For now, the bans — as well as Edwards’ order to close all K-12 public schools statewide — are in place until April 13, but the governor said that plan would be reevaluated seven days prior to that date.
Edwards’ latest measures came from a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and shortly before the Department of Health confirmed a case in Ascension Parish, the first in the capital region.
Locally, there has not been a confirmed case in Livingston Parish, but now two neighboring parishes have been affected by the coronavirus: St. John the Baptist, which borders Livingston Parish to the southeast, on the other side of Lake Maurepas; and Ascension Parish, which borders to the southwest.
Here's a parish-by-parish breakdown of the coronavirus in Louisiana, based on the latest figures from the Department of Health.
- Orleans Parish - 116
- Jefferson Parish - 31
- St. Tammany Parish - 6
- Caddo Parish - 4
- St. Charles Parish - 3
- Terrebonne Parish - 3
- Lafourche Parish - 2
- St. Bernard Parish - 2
- St. John the Baptist Parish - 1
- Ascension Parish - 1
- Washington Parish - 1
- Bossier Parish - 1
