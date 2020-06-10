Don’t toss out that plain white envelope.

As the first round of cards from the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program begin to arrive, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is urging recipients to be on the lookout for plain white envelopes addressed from Austin, Texas.

The envelope will include the household’s P-EBT card along with instructions for activating and using the card.

“Don’t Toss!” read the headline of the warning on the Department of Children and Family Services’ website Wednesday morning.

The P-EBT program provides financial help to families of children who normally receive free or reduced-price meals at school to replace those meals that were missed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

All Louisiana public schools and many non-public school facilities have been closed since March 16.

These benefits, which total $285 per child, intend to cover 50 school days, from the onset of statewide school facility closures through the end of the 2019-2020 academic year. Parents who applied for free meals in May, after the P-EBT program was announced, will receive $91.20, which covers the cost of meals for 16 school days in May.

Families with children who attend a Livingston Parish public school are eligible for the program since all Livingston Parish schools receive free meals via the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP).

Benefits are available for 365 days. The cards may be used at any store that accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy SNAP-eligible food items.

This week, the Louisiana Department of Education and DCFS extended the deadline for families to apply by one week through June 15. Both entities also announced “a slight delay” in the timeline for mailed benefits for parents who applied between May 18 and May 25, during the program's first week of applications.

As of Monday, approximately 431,764 applications had been submitted on behalf of eligible children, or nearly 60 percent of all 729,507 eligible children.

On Wednesday, the DCFS has released the estimated delivery dates for those who apply, and they are as follows:

-- Cards for applications submitted before 4:30 p.m. on May 25 and approved should arrive in the mail by the week of June 8

-- Cards for applications submitted between 4:30 p.m. on May 25 and 4:30 p.m. on June 1 and approved should arrive in the mail by June 13

-- Cards for applications submitted between 4:30 p.m. on June 1 and 4:30 p.m. on June 8 and approved should arrive in the mail by June 19

-- Cards for applications submitted between 4:30 p.m. on June 8 and 4:30 p.m. on June 15 and approved should arrive in the mail by June 26

Along with its “Don’t Toss” warning, the DCFS also advised parents who successfully applied for benefits but do not receive their P-EBT card in the mail within one week of the estimated delivery dates to call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578 to report their card missing and have a new one mailed to them.

To apply, click here.