The public face of the Louisiana’s fight against the novel coronavirus is stepping down.
Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary for the Louisiana Department of Health's Office of Public Health, told his staff on Wednesday that he plans to leave his job at the end of the month in order to spend more time with his family.
Billioux has served as Gov. John Bel Edwards’ point-man since the beginning of the public health emergency in March.
The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the news shortly after Billioux told his staff.
“We know it was a very tough decision for him to make, and he will be sorely missed at LDH,” LDH spokeswoman Aly Neel said in a statement to WVLA NBC Local 33.
Billioux is an internal medicine physician focused on improving individual and community health through innovative public health approaches, including cross-sector population health strategies, private sector engagement, and sharing data to foster coordinated, learning health systems, according to his online bio.
Previously, he served as Senior Advisor to the Director of the CMS Innovation Center and Director of the Division of Population Health Incentives and Infrastructure in the Preventive and Population Health Group.
He was a 2015-2016 White House Fellow, serving at the Department of Health and Human Services under Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell. He holds a part-time appointment in the Department of Medicine at the Johns Hopkins Hospital (JHH), where he trained and served as Assistant Chief of Service of the Osler Medical Service.
Billioux has worked clinically and conducted research on expanding capacity to address diseases of poverty through health systems improvement, clinician education, and studying responses to HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis in Guatemala, Haiti, India, South Africa, and Uganda.
He received his M.D. from Johns Hopkins University and his D.Phil. in clinical medicine from the University of Oxford. He holds a B.A. in Liberal Arts from the Louisiana Scholars’ College at Northwestern State University of Louisiana.
News of Billioux’s resignation broke one day before Edwards is expected to announce whether or not Louisiana will enter Phase Three of reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
