Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a proclamation on Thursday that would waive many testing and attendance requirements for students due to schools being closed amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The proclamation applies to the 2019-20 school year, Edwards told reporters in a press conference, and addresses suspensions to testing administration, school and district accountability, teacher evaluations, student attendance, teacher work days, charter school application and enrollment.
“I will suspend those statutory requirements today,” Edwards said. “The effectiveness of some of those suspensions will come into play once those waivers are granted [by the U.S. Department of Education], and we believe they will be granted.”
Last Friday, Edwards shut down all K-12 public schools statewide in an attempt to “flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which has surged to 347 positive cases in 17 Louisiana parishes, according to the Department of Health’s Thursday morning figures.
In Livingston Parish, Edwards’ order has more than 26,000 students out of school until April 13 at the earliest.
In a letter to lawmakers this week, Edwards lauded the efforts of educators for quickly adapting to a situation that has “created a temporary new normal for our great state.” He echoed that praise in Thursday’s conference, thanking educators for working “so hard and quickly to adopt distance-learning practices.”
“I am encouraging families and caregivers and parents to take every opportunity to make efforts to find out what your school district is doing and what educational activities your kids can engage in while school is not in session,” Edwards said.
