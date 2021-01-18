The father of U.S. Rep. Garrett Graves of Louisiana has died of complications from the novel coronavirus.
Graves made the announcement in a statement Saturday afternoon, saying the death of his father, John Graves, “caught us all by surprise.”
“You are never ready for this,” Graves said.
In the statement, the congressman asked for prayers and privacy during “this time of grieving” and thanked those who had prayed for his father and family in recent days.
The Graves family will provide additional details later on services as they become available.
“He has one of those awesome American Dream stories that inspired our entire family,” Graves said of his father. “His father died when he was young, he worked multiple jobs to help the family, worked his way through college and eventually owned his own business that trained so many engineers across south Louisiana.”
As of Sunday, Louisiana has confirmed more than 326,000 COVID-19 cases that have led to more than 7,700 confirmed deaths.
