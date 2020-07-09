SPRINGFIELD – For Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas, it's business as usual for his team as it prepares for the upcoming season in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
But Serpas admitted there's some uncertainty about what the future holds for athletics as COVID -19 case numbers continue to rise as the state remains in Phase II of reopening.
“As far as the uncertainty of where we’re at with not knowing how things are going to play out, that’s made me just kind of question some things that are going on and just trying to figure out what we can do going forward to be able to make sure that we have a football season,” Serpas said in an interview conducted before the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released a statement Wednesday voicing its support for athletics in the fall. “I know that kids throughout the state are counting on football. Football is a part of Louisiana culture. There’s a reason that more NFL players per capita come from Louisiana than any other state in the nation. It’s just part of what we do, so for there to even be a threat of not even having football is like blasphemy. I’m hoping that we can get everything under control and get these kids the football season that they deserve.”
Serpas also eluded to Sen. Cleo Fields’ letter to Sandy Holloway, president of the state’s board of elementary and secondary education, earlier this week requesting the suspension of high school athletics this fall. In a statement Tuesday, BESE said it didn’t have the authority to do so.
“I don’t control the ultimate decision,” Serpas said in regard to playing fall sports. “Honestly, I don’t think the LHSAA controls it, and I don’t really even think that our state legislators control any of this as well. I think this is going to be something where the governor is going to look at the data, and once he feels that it’s safe for us to be in a normal school setting, that decision’s going to be made. I don’t think the governor, at this point, can sit back and tell you 100 percent which way everything’s going to fall. We just hope for the best and hope to get back to football and things being more normal.”
With the state remaining in Phase II of the reopening process, athletic teams have had to remain in their ‘conditioning’ workouts. A move to Phase III would have allowed football teams to advance to 7-on-7 drills under guidelines presented by the Louisiana Athletic Association last month. Serpas said his team has become accustomed to checking in and out of workouts and other guidelines set forth by the Livingston Parish Public School System.
“Obviously we’re still in Phase II wishing we were in Phase III at this point, but with the spike in cases (and) the extension of Phase II, it’s starting to become the new normal with the temperatures (being taken), and I think all the coaches and kids are getting comfortable with those conditions and things that we’re having to operate under,” Serpas said. “We’ve had steady attendance throughout the entire summer so far. It’s just good to see the kids continue to be here and work and preparing for hopefully a full season of football.”
Serpas, however, admitted not being able to move into Phase III later this month could complicate things in terms of getting back to playing sports as school resumes. At the same time, he realizes there’s a need to be cautious, especially with the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the area and state.
“I don’t want any parent to feel that as a coach I’m going to put their child in danger,” Serpas said. “I respect every decision of any parent – and we have a couple of parents that are not allowing their kids to participate in our summer stuff at this time -- and I totally understand that and respect it. (It’s) just knowing where we’re at and where we need to get to and just hoping that people are practicing caution so that we can get there for these kids’ sake. It’s definitely something that I know a lot of people are questioning are we going to be able to get there? That’s only things that’s going to be answered in the future. Nobody has a crystal ball right now, and it’s just something that’s going to have to play itself out. If people are being (cautious), I think that realistically we’re going to have a chance of being able to have some form of a season, have these kids get out there and enjoy the upcoming year whether it be a full season or not.”
Serpas said the extended time in Phase II has been a help to his team in some ways.
“With some of the stuff we’re doing and the lack of spring football, it’s a perfect time to kind of do more teaching and fundamental work with the kids,” Serpas said. “There’s definitely a whole lot more teaching going on. The other part of this is the hot Louisiana summers, and if they’re going to allow us to play, we need to allow these kids a little bit of time to be able to take on the rigors of a four-quarter game. That’s another factor that we have to kind of understand and play in. I wish that we were able to do some 7-on-7, but obviously I think at this time 7-on-7 is probably an afterthought as far as our summer preparation goes. Moving forward, it’s just about trying to get these kids prepared physically and mentally for what you hope lies ahead for them as far as the football season.”
“We’re teaching some concepts in space because obviously you can’t be close to each other,” Serpas continued. “It’s allowing us to do more (and) elaborate on passing game and things like that. What that does too, is since everything’s kind of on air, it’s allowing some of these other guys who might not would have those normal reps be able to get in there and kind of understand and learn the process as well through repetition as opposed to sitting back and having to watch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.