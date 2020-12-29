National Beta members from French Settlement High School are celebrating their recent participation in the Louisiana Virtual Leadership Summit.
They were announced as National qualifiers of the following challenges: Service Snapshot, Rapid Response, Lead Outside the Box and Louisiana State Beta Representative.
Typically, National Beta Leadership Summits bring together students from multiple states for 1-2 day events. During that time, students work with interactive speakers who engage members through introspective exercises and team-building activities. Clubs can also participate in team-based leadership challenges which test their communication, critical thinking, creativity, presentation, and collaboration skills.
While the Leadership Summit, originally planned to be held in Lafayette, was cancelled for in-person attendance due to health and safety concerns stemming from COVID-19, members were able to work together to submit their challenges online and met virtually for interactive leadership training from Bill Cordes and Ted Weise.
Their victories at this level provide the opportunity to compete at the national level. The National Convention will be held at the Swan and Dolphin Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida during Summer 2021.
