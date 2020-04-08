Louisiana is currently under a 'Stay at Home' order, which includes social distancing and mitigation efforts to combat the spread of the novel coroanvirus.
As part of those orders, Gov. John Bel Edwards has shut down much of the state's public-facing governmental entities, at least those which deal with face-to-face interaction.
Some departments, like the Workforce Commission dealing with unemployment, have moved to an almost entirely online-centric model, with more people manning the phones, if necessary.
But, Office of Motor Vehicles around the state remain closed for the foreseeable future.
However, the governor announced Wednesday that LA Wallet will remain free for the duration of the Stay at Home order, and as long as OMV's around the state remain closed.
Usually, the app costs $20.
The app can be acquired on most smartphones and allows users to do a few activities that would normally require a visit to public or private OMV, including updating your license. That can still be done via the app, the governor said, as long as the user is not in a window where an eye exam is required.
