The Louisiana Department of Health has scheduled a Q&A for parents and children regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccinations.
The goal — to encourage more vaccinations among children ages 12-17, an age group that is lagging statewide.
Medical professionals and pediatricians from around Louisiana will share the facts and “dispel myths” on vaccines during the “COVID-19 Vaccines and Children: What You Need to Know” Q&A, which will be held via Zoom at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 17.
Office of Public Health Assistant Secretary Kim Hood and Assistant Superintendent Ken Bradford, from the Louisiana Department of Education, will share opening remarks.
Baton Rouge-based hematologist-oncologist and TikTok personality Dr. Sanjay Juneja will then moderate the conversation.
In a statement, officials said the Department of Health is hosting this virtual conversation to help answer common questions about the COVID-19 vaccines “so families can protect their loved ones and enjoy the summer with confidence.”
The Department’s Office of Community Partnerships and Health Equity has organized this discussion in partnership with the “Bring Back Louisiana” campaign, the state’s grassroots program to spur more COVID-19 vaccinations.
Panelists include:
-- Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer
-- Dr. Tina Stefanski, Regional Medical Director for Acadiana
-- Dr. Corey Hebert, CEO of College Health TV, Chief Medical Editor for Black News Channel, Chief Medical Officer at Dillard University
-- Dr. Kimberly Mukerjee, Medical Director of the New Orleans Children’s Health Project, Director of Immigrant and Refugee Health for the Tulane Section of Community Pediatrics and Immigrant Health, Treasurer of the Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
-- Dr. Shaun Kemmerly, Chief Medical Officer for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health
In May, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15, declaring the vaccine “safe” and that it “offers strong protection for younger teens” based on testing of more than 2,000 U.S. volunteers.
Shortly after, Louisiana health leaders launched a campaign to encourage young teens to get a COVID-19 vaccine as summer approaches, calling it “important for the health of all our children.”
Vaccinating children is seen as a critical step in ending the pandemic. The nation is unlikely to reach herd immunity — when enough people in a given community have antibodies against a specific disease — until children can get vaccinated, officials have said.
But vaccinations among children have lagged, especially in Louisiana: Children 17 and younger account for around 2.31 percent of the roughly 1.7 million Louisiana residents who have initiated a vaccine series and 1.44 percent of the 1.5 million residents who have completed one.
Last week, Moderna officials said the company had asked the FDA to expand the emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 17. If approved, this would be the second vaccine available for children.
Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one being used in people ages 12 to 17.
For those under 18, parental/caregiver consent is needed to get a vaccine. The consent form can be found online at covidvaccine.la.gov.
Below is the link to register for the upcoming Q&A: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_X7LEm0gqRAe5aYKRh9BGWA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.