The Louisiana Department of Health is now tracking outbreaks of the novel coronavirus tied to schools.
As of Tuesday, there is one known COVID-19 outbreak at a “Primary/Secondary School,” resulting in four cases. The Department of Health didn’t specify which school district the outbreak came from or whether they were among students or school employees.
Health officials define an outbreak as “2 or more cases among unrelated individuals that have visited a site within a 14-day time period.” The Department of Health started updating outbreak data weekly on its COVID-19 dashboard over the summer. The data is updated every Wednesday.
This week, students began returning to campuses across the state for the start of the 2020-21 school year. The Livingston Parish Public Schools system, which kicked off the school year on Friday, was one of the first in the Greater Baton Rouge area to bring students back to campus.
Currently, the local school district is in Phase Two of its reopening plan, which features a mixture of on-campus and online instruction depending on the grade level.
Multiple school districts in Louisiana, most notably in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, have delayed face-to-face classes until at least September, while others such as Zachary, Ascension Parish, and Iberville Parish delayed their starts by at least a week.
To view the Louisiana Department of Health’s outbreak data, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.