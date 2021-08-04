A statewide mask mandate is officially in effect for everyone 5 years and older while indoors in Louisiana, regardless of their vaccination status.
The mandate will be in effect until at least Sept. 1 and possibly longer.
Gov. John Bel Edwards reissued the mask mandate earlier this week amid record-setting increases in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Most of this fourth surge — which health leaders are calling “the worst” so far — is being fueled by the Delta variant, which experts say is more transmissible and dangerous than previous COVID-19 strains.
Edwards originally implemented a mask mandate in July 2020 during the state’s second COVID-19 surge. It remained in place until May and is back after a little more than three months.
The renewed mask mandate applies to churches and businesses as well as K-12 schools, universities, and other higher education institutions, which return to on-campus learning in August. Local leaders may implement more restrictive mitigation measures than the current state guidelines.
“This decision is not one I take lightly,” Edwards said in a statement this week, “but as the fourth surge of COVID-19 is upon us, we know that mask wearing when you are in public is one way to greatly lower your risk of spreading or catching COVID.”
To read the entire proclamation, click here.
A breakdown of the statewide mask mandate
According to the governor’s most recent proclamation, “Face masks that properly cover the wearer’s mouth and nose should be worn indoors at all times, unless a person is in a home, under the Governor’s statewide mask mandate, which will be in place until at least September 1.”
The order requires face coverings for everyone age 5 or older or enrolled in kindergarten, except for the following:
-- Any individual who will not come in contact with any other individual (outside of their immediate household members) or who will be able to maintain strict social distancing of six feet apart from any other individual (outside of their immediate household members)
-- Anyone who has a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a face covering
-- Anyone who is consuming a drink or food
-- Anyone who is trying to communicate with a person who is hearing impaired
-- Anyone who is giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience
-- Anyone temporarily removing his or her face covering for identification purposes
-- Any athlete participating in organized athletic activities
-- Any children under the age of 5 not enrolled in a kindergarten program
Face coverings are highly encouraged for those ages 2 to 4 as tolerated. However, the Center for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health “strongly encourage” indoor mask wearing in public for all children 2 and older since they are not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine.
Businesses and organizations, other than religious organizations, that fail to enforce the mask mandate could be subject to citations, according to the governor’s proclamation.
Law enforcement may enforce trespassing laws if a patron refuses to leave a business or organizations after being denied entry due to not wearing a mask, the proclamation states.
