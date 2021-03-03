COVID vaccine

The Pfizer Vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

 Jamie Orillion

There are now three COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, giving people a greater chance to receive one as the pandemic nears its one-year anniversary.

This week, the state surpassed 1 million administered doses. So far, more than 368,000 people have completed the two-dose series.

Presently, Louisiana is in Phase 1B, Tier 1 of distribution, which accounts for roughly 1.4 million residents.

This week, 562 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine. These providers include 181 chain pharmacies (including 115 Walmart/Sam's Club and 7 CVS from retail pharmacy program), 161 independent pharmacies, 61 hospitals, 52 public health providers, 28 urgent cares, 22 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), 22 medical practices, 13 rural health clinics (RHCs), and 22 other healthcare providers.

They represent all nine public health regions and 64 parishes in the state. There are 12 providers in Livingston Parish.

This week, Louisiana is expected to receive 135,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the most in a single week since the effort began in mid-December. Along with a combined 98,000 doses of the two-shot vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, the state should also receive nearly 38,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved last weekend.

Below are the pharmacies in Livingston Parish that have or will be receiving limited shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.

To see if you’re eligible, click here.

John’s Pharmacy in Albany

Address: 29148 S. Montpelier Road, Albany, 70711

Phone Number: (225) 567-1921

Website: www.johnspharmacyinalbany.com

Bernard’s Family Pharmacy

Address: 34876 LA Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs, 70706

Phone Number: (225) 667-4286

Website: www.bernardsrx.com

Cypress Pharmacy

Address: 2920 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs

Phone: 225-998-1800

Website: www.cypresspharmacyla.com

James Drug Store

Address: 257 Florida Blvd. SE, Denham Springs

Phone: 225-665-5186

Website: www.jamesdrugstore.com

Walgreens No. 13080

Address: 3081 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs

Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 4679)

Address: 34025 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs

Phone: 225-271-2314

Website: www.walmart.com/store/4679-denham-springs-la

Livingston Parish Health Unit

Address: 20399 Florida Blvd, Livingston

Phone: 225-686-7017

Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts of Port Vincent

Address: 18590 LA Hwy. 16, Port Vincent, 70726

Phone Number: (225) 698-6888

Website: www.chrispharmacyandgifts.com

Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts

Address: 18525 Hwy. 22, Maurepas

Phone Number: (225) 267-4340

Website: www.chrisrx.com

RxOne Livingston

Address: 5000 O'Donovan Blvd. Suite 104, Walker

Phone: 1-877-612-8653

Walgreens No. 11762

Address: 101 Florida Avenue SE, Denham Springs

Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Walmart Pharmacy (No. 2822)

Address: 28270 Walker Road S., Walker

Phone: 225-667-6398

Website: www.walmart.com/store/2822-walker-la

