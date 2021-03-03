There are now three COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana, giving people a greater chance to receive one as the pandemic nears its one-year anniversary.
This week, the state surpassed 1 million administered doses. So far, more than 368,000 people have completed the two-dose series.
Presently, Louisiana is in Phase 1B, Tier 1 of distribution, which accounts for roughly 1.4 million residents.
This week, 562 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine. These providers include 181 chain pharmacies (including 115 Walmart/Sam's Club and 7 CVS from retail pharmacy program), 161 independent pharmacies, 61 hospitals, 52 public health providers, 28 urgent cares, 22 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), 22 medical practices, 13 rural health clinics (RHCs), and 22 other healthcare providers.
They represent all nine public health regions and 64 parishes in the state. There are 12 providers in Livingston Parish.
This week, Louisiana is expected to receive 135,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the most in a single week since the effort began in mid-December. Along with a combined 98,000 doses of the two-shot vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, the state should also receive nearly 38,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was approved last weekend.
Below are the pharmacies in Livingston Parish that have or will be receiving limited shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine.
To see if you’re eligible, click here.
John’s Pharmacy in Albany
Address: 29148 S. Montpelier Road, Albany, 70711
Phone Number: (225) 567-1921
Website: www.johnspharmacyinalbany.com
Bernard’s Family Pharmacy
Address: 34876 LA Hwy. 1019, Denham Springs, 70706
Phone Number: (225) 667-4286
Website: www.bernardsrx.com
Cypress Pharmacy
Address: 2920 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs
Phone: 225-998-1800
Website: www.cypresspharmacyla.com
James Drug Store
Address: 257 Florida Blvd. SE, Denham Springs
Phone: 225-665-5186
Website: www.jamesdrugstore.com
Walgreens No. 13080
Address: 3081 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs
Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 4679)
Address: 34025 Hwy. 16, Denham Springs
Phone: 225-271-2314
Website: www.walmart.com/store/4679-denham-springs-la
Livingston Parish Health Unit
Address: 20399 Florida Blvd, Livingston
Phone: 225-686-7017
Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts of Port Vincent
Address: 18590 LA Hwy. 16, Port Vincent, 70726
Phone Number: (225) 698-6888
Website: www.chrispharmacyandgifts.com
Chris’ Pharmacy and Gifts
Address: 18525 Hwy. 22, Maurepas
Phone Number: (225) 267-4340
Website: www.chrisrx.com
RxOne Livingston
Address: 5000 O'Donovan Blvd. Suite 104, Walker
Phone: 1-877-612-8653
Walgreens No. 11762
Address: 101 Florida Avenue SE, Denham Springs
Website: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19
Walmart Pharmacy (No. 2822)
Address: 28270 Walker Road S., Walker
Phone: 225-667-6398
Website: www.walmart.com/store/2822-walker-la
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.