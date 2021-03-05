Single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to eligible residents at the Livingston Parish Health Unit on Saturday, March 6, according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
All residents wishing to get the vaccine will need to register online at the following link: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=RCD74AWXHH&fbclid=IwAR3jpOY2AR0W9gYhSbt9nEH703BTuRB-gTs8xtR_u6sp8Ll421O-H41030g
Walk-ups will not be accepted.
According to LOHSEP acting director Brandi Janes, there will be a total of 200 doses available. So far, only 65 have registered.
The health unit is located at 20399 Government Blvd. in the Town of Livingston. Vaccinations will run from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Feb. 27, has multiple advantages over the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that have been used since mid-December.
Most notably, it is more durable, which makes it easier to handle; it can last up to three months in the refrigerator, while the other vaccines must be stored at ultra-cold temperatures; and it requires only one shot compared to two for the others.
Those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine include:
-- Health care workers at Tier 1 and Tier 2 hospitals
-- Staff and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities
-- First responders to serve as vaccinators (Emergency Medical Services, fire personnel, law enforcement)
-- Dialysis providers and patients
-- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
-- Behavioral health providers and staff
-- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
-- Community care providers and staff
-- Dental providers and staff
-- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
-- American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
-- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
-- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
-- Law enforcement and other first responders
-- Persons 65 years old and older
-- Louisiana Unified Command Group
-- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
-- Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections
-- Teachers and any other support staff working onsite in K-12 schools and daycares
-- All pregnant persons, regardless of age
-- Non-emergency medical transportation providers and staff
-- Individuals aged 55-64 with at least one of the following conditions defined by the CDC: Cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD; Down syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies; immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant; obesity; severe obesity; Sickle Cell Disease; smoking; Type 2 diabetes mellitus
